HomeWAV Brings Inmate Communications to Pettis County Jail through Innovative Partnership
Telecommunications company completes installation at 18th Missouri correctional facilitySEDALIA, MISSOURI, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is proud to announce its transformative partnership with Pettis County Jail in Sedalia, Missouri. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the world of inmate communication, bringing state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive all-in-one services to the correctional facility and enhancing the overall inmate, facility staff, and community experience.
Pettis County Jail recently transitioned to HomeWAV, seeking a provider that could deliver a superior level of technology, service, and equipment. HomeWAV’s credible reputation as a trusted and innovative industry leader played a pivotal role in their choice, motivated by the facility’s desire for a modern, efficient, and reliable communication system.
Under this partnership, Pettis County Jail now offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including voice calling, video calling, messaging, tablets, entertainment, educational resources, an investigative platform, and a law library. The introduction of these solutions through 16 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 170 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets has significantly elevated the standards of communication and access to resources at Pettis County Jail. HomeWAV's cutting-edge technology ensures that both inmates and facility staff benefit from a more efficient, secure, and connected environment.
"We are thrilled to partner with Pettis County Jail and provide them with our all-in-one inmate communication and technology solutions,” said Jim DiCenso, Director of Strategic Accounts at HomeWAV. “HomeWAV is dedicated to transforming the correctional industry by improving the overall correctional experience. We are confident that our partnership will help Pettis County Jail achieve its goals and aspirations."
This partnership between HomeWAV and Pettis County Jail marks the 18th facility partnership in Missouri and exemplifies HomeWAV's commitment to driving integrity, innovation, and impact throughout the correctional industry. HomeWAV's advanced technology and services are helping correctional facilities across the country redefine inmate communication and technology solutions.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
