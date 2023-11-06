Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,708 in the last 365 days.

Agricultural Exemption Holders Must Verify Information to Renew

NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue reminds agricultural exemption holders that they must verify their exemption with department by December 31, 2023, to keep buying certain agricultural items tax-free.

Agricultural certificates of exemption allow holders to buy certain agricultural items used primarily in agricultural operations, such as fertilizer and farming equipment, without paying sales tax. These exemptions expire every fourth year, and certificates for the current period expire December 31, 2023.

Exemption card holders can renew their cards online by following these directions, or by contacting the department at 615-253-0600 or revenue.support@tn.gov.  Exemption holders should have also received a letter in the mail with instructions on how to renew their cards.

“We recognize the importance of agriculture in Tennessee, and we’re happy to provide this tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We want to make this process as easy as possible for exemption holders, while also keeping our own records up to date.”

“Agriculture remains the top industry in Tennessee and equipment and supplies are central to successfully operating farming and forestry businesses,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Please renew your agricultural exemption as soon as possible so you don’t jeopardize your ability to purchase what you need, tax free.”

For more information about the agricultural tax exemption, visit Revenue’s website. Currently, there are roughly 110,000 agricultural certificate of exemption holders in Tennessee.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

You just read:

Agricultural Exemption Holders Must Verify Information to Renew

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more