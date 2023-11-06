AEIC Elects New Officers and Board Members
I hope my appointment will inspire more women to consider careers in the energy industry and I look forward to continuing our progress together toward a decarbonized future in 2024.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, has elected new officers and members to its board of directors.
Heather Rivard, senior vice president, Transmission & Distribution, Southern California Edison has been named President for 2024 replacing Werner Schweiger, Executive Advisor for Operations, Long Island Power Authority, who moves to Immediate Past President.
“AEIC has guided the electric industry for more than a century, and I am honored to be part of it,” said Rivard. “I hope my appointment will inspire more women to consider careers in the energy industry and I look forward to continuing our progress together toward a decarbonized future in 2024.”
Also serving on the AEIC Executive Committee are Robert Sanchez, President & CEO, Orange & Rockland Utilities (First Vice President); Jim Heilbron, Senior Vice President, Technical Shared Services, Southern Company. (Second Vice President); and Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.
In addition, AEIC elected several additional industry executives to its board of directors:
David Bonenberger
President
Rhode Island Energy
Michael Finissi
Chief Operations Officer
Santee Cooper
Joi Harris
President & Chief Operating Officer
DTE Energy
David Perez
Chief Operating Officer
Commonwealth Edison Co.
Leonard “Lenny” Singh
Chairman & President
Ameren Illinois
Wade Smith
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Puget Sound Energy
Ed De Varona
Vice President, Transmission & Substation
Florida Power & Light Co.
Founded by Thomas Edison in 1885, AEIC continues to hold a unique and important position in the electric industry today as the place where senior leaders and operational experts come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and provide technical guidance to the industry. AEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry.
“AEIC’s member companies represent a ‘who’s who’ of utility industry leaders,” said Hauser. “We are extremely fortunate to have executive leaders on our board who understand firsthand, not only the operational challenges of keeping the lights on every day, but also what it takes to accelerate change to achieve the transformation to a future electricity infrastructure at this critical time of transformation for our industry.”
To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
About AEIC
AEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving association. AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
