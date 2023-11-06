Podcast: Mental Wellness and Business Aviation, Part 2
Nov. 6, 2023
In the second part of our conversation about mental wellness in business aviation, our expert panel offers advice on what pilots should do when disclosing a condition such as depression or anxiety to their AME and how to ensure their case is addressed in a timely manner. The experts also discuss a recent episode onboard an airliner that reaffirms the importance of receiving professional treatment for mental health. “It’s OK to not be OK, if that’s where you find yourself,” notes Mark Larsen, NBAA director of safety and flight operations. “For fellow pilots, be willing to lend an ear and be that first level of support … And from there, understand where there are the resources to be able to bridge that gap.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Dr. Clayton Cowl, prior chair of the Division of Public Health, Infectious Disease and Occupational Medicine at Mayo Clinic, and a 20-year aviation medical examiner
- Mark Larsen, NBAA director of safety and flight operations
- Lee Rafalko, scheduling and finance manager for Corteva Agriscience and chair of the Fitness for Duty Working Group of the NBAA Safety Committee
- Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, aerospace medicine physician and section chief for transportation medicine at Mayo Clinic
