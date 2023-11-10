Renowned Nature Photographer, Jim Brown, Hosts Casper, Wyoming Gallery Grand Opening November 10 and 11

I hope you can join us for the grand opening of High Plains Reflections Gallery.” — Jim Brown, Owner, High Plains Reflections Gallery

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned nature photographer, Jim Brown, will be hosting the Grand Opening event for High Plains Reflections Gallery in Casper, Wyoming on November 10th and 11th. The gallery will feature many of Brown's most iconic photographs, as well as never-before-seen prints and originals.

Brown is an internationally known nature photojournalist. His photography captures the natural beauty of the Wyoming landscape. He has won multiple awards throughout his career. A few of the recognitions he has received are Nature's Best Publications Winner, Smithsonian's Top 5 Wildlife Photographs, and National Audubon Photograph Winner.

Brown stated, “We are so happy to be opening another gallery after COVID forced us to close our door a few years ago in Riverton, Wyoming. We are in the growing part of Casper’s downtown and David Street Station revitalization district, which is a growing art community.”

“For over forty-five years, I’ve enjoyed the nature of the world. Born and raised in the country of the Teton Mountains, Devils Tower, and great Hugh Plains, I’ve never been in want of something to photograph. My first camera, given to me by parents on my eleventh birthday, a Kodak Browning, instilled in me a higher love for nature and photography. It started first with my father, who, when I was old enough to follow along, taught me the behavior and habits of wildlife. Throughout my youth, I would spend countless hours in the Wyoming wilderness hunting, fishing, tracking, and photographing nature. After starting a family, I spent several years working during the day and taking photography classes at night. Studying under some of the top photographers of our time, Jay Maisel, Tom Mangelsen, Bill Allard, John Sexton and many more, I’ve worked to bring the life of nature to those who desire to look on the trails less traveled. I spend most of my time now photographing the Wild Horses of Central Wyoming, working to keep them wild and free for generations to come.”

Brown’s work promotes awareness of the growing loss of America’s wild horses on public lands. He is a champion for Wyoming’s wild horses and a featured speaker in many wild horse online preservation events. He shared this comment, “We are living in a time where we see the greed of a few powerful people working to take our public lands and destroy our wildlife including our wild horses.”

Brown shared this story about the photograph of the Great Bay Stallion featured here. “When I was boy running around in the hills of the North Lander complex, the old ranchers in the area used the wild horses as a breeding ground for some of the best horses in the region. We have to remember the history of wild horses at this time, they were all but gone. Their numbers went from millions in the western states in the 1920s to a few hundred in the 1950s and 60s. North Lander area was an anomaly, most ranchers wouldn't let canners in the area. Instead, they would release high quality studs into the herds. One story was about a rancher in the Conant Creek and Muskrat Basin area who released Morgan studs into the herds. Every time I see these beautiful big Morgan neck wild ones, I wonder if the stories must be true. Enjoy the Wild.”

He also talked about a few of the pieces on display or soon to be on display. Cold Bull will be on display for the grand opening event. Brown shares, “Cold Bull sold out several years ago. However, I kept one print for myself and received one back because of a death in the family a few months ago, so one will be back on the wall in the new gallery. I still love the feel of that -20 below morning in Lamar Valley and seeing this big bull buffalo walking towards me. Doing the first thing that comes to mind when a massive buffalo is coming towards you, I laid down on the trail and started photographing him. Enjoy the Wild.”

His Nature’s Best Winner, a black-and-white bear photo, is expected to be on display this coming summer. Prints will be available for purchase.

Coming to the gallery in time for Christmas is Dream Runners. “We’re releasing two prints from our Southern France trip. The first print, ‘Dream Runners’, will be available in a 48" x 32" metal print. It can also be special ordered in other sizes.”

Brown stated, “I hope you can join us for the grand opening of High Plains Reflections Gallery.” The public and local media representatives are cordially invited to attend. Brown will be in attendance both days, and will be available to answer questions. This will be an opportunity for attendees to see Brown's work in person and meet the artist. Please mark your calendars and plan to be there. High Plains Reflections Gallery is at 337 West Yellowstone in Casper, Wyoming. For more information, please call 307-262-8923 or visit their website at https://www.highplainsreflections.gallery/.