Squaretalk Integrates LeadSquared Functionalities

Squaretalk joins forces with LeadSquared for a more productive and personalized customer experience

The partnership allows us to provide an even more comprehensive solution that enhances our clients’ sales capabilities, ensures seamless customer communication, and boosts their overall proficiency” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a global provider of cloud communication software for contact centers, proudly announces a strategic partnership with LeadSquared, a new-age SaaS platform for end-to-end sales, marketing, and onboarding automation solutions. The collaboration enables Squaretalk to provide its clients, especially high-velocity sales and marketing teams, with LeadSquared’s flexible and adaptive customer relationship management (CRM) services.

The companies teamed up to create a seamless native integration and give agents the features they need for an improved customer experience, in one place. Without leaving LeadSquared’s CRM platform, they can now make direct high-voice-quality calls, access all customer information and previous interactions, and set up follow-ups with just a few clicks.

Enhanced with Squaretalk’s features, LeadSquared CRM functionalities ensure that each incoming or outgoing call is instantly matched to the correct preexisting customer profile and recorded for future reference. This saves both agents and clients significant time, personalizes the experience, and increases sale rates and first-contact resolutions.

“The partnership with LeadSquared will allow us to provide an even more comprehensive solution that enhances our clients’ sales capabilities, ensures seamless customer communication, and boosts their overall proficiency,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

LeadSquared also highlights the benefits the collaboration brings - “We’re delighted to welcome Squaretalk to the LeadSquared ecosystem,” said Sridhar Sampat, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development. “With their smooth telephony integrations and communication platforms alongside LeadSquared’s cutting-edge sales and marketing CRM platform, we’re dedicated to providing a flawless experience for our shared clientele.”

The integration with LeadSquared is now available to all existing Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud software provider that gives contact centers of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more.

Become a Squaretalk partner at https://squaretalk.com/partners/

For a firsthand experience of their services, book a free demo at sales@squaretalk.com

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared empowers organizations to have personalized customer interactions at scale. It is a Sales Automation SaaS platform helping organizations globally to drive sales efficiency at scale. LeadSquared has provided solutions for 2000+ businesses across 40+ countries and has a user base of over 250,000. The platform is GDPR, HIPAA & ISO 27001 compliant. The company was started in 2013, headquartered in Bengaluru with a local presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Jersey & South Africa.