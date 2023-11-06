The Uzakrota Travel Summit 2023 Will Welcome 10,000 Leaders of Tourism
Uzakrota Global 2023 will take place in Hilton Bosphorus Istanbul on November 24.DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzakrota Global 2023 will take place in Hilton Bosphorus Istanbul on November 24, with the support of Turkish Airlines, Tourism Malaysia, Amadeus, Paximum, Rixos Hotels, Emirates Airlines, Sigortambudur and Paymentwall
The Uzakrota Travel Summit, which was selected as one of the 10 most effective tourism events in the world by the world’s largest travel companies in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 will bring together the most important travel agencies, tourism technology companies, airlines and hotels as in the past years.
With Uzakrota Global, they will discuss to find solutions to existing and potential setbacks of the industry. Some of the topics that will be discussed are expectations for 2024, changing customer profiles, hotel market, incoming and outgoing travel market, the future of the industry. Different halls allocated for different subtopics of the industry. Topics like; Trends and advancements to stay relevant and competitive, future travel groups, changing tour operators with the technology, next generation travelers and how to reach them, travel sustainability, influencer and brand collaborations will be discussed in the Marketing Hall while topics like payment methods, new tech innovators, rebuilding travel, transformation in travel will be discussed in the Technology Hall. And Airline Hall that will focus on aviation 2024, whether the airlines will become the future travel agencies, and what can be an additional revenue source for airlines.
A foyer area is also allocated for networking, around 150 different sized companies from variety of subsectors of tourism will be present there in their booths so companies can introduce themselves or learn what others doing from the first hand.
Speakers Are Also Announced
Jong Yoon Kim (CEO of Yanolja), Jiri Majek (CEO of AirSerbia), Amit Taneja (COO of Cleartrip), Rene Frey (CEO of Rough Guides), Beat Blaser (CEO of Falkensteiner Ventures), Marc Hofmann (CEO of CheckMyBus), Nasir Khan (CEO of Al Naboodah Travel), Kristijan Švajnzger (Managing Director of Intrepid), Bahruz Asgarov (CEO of Pasha Travel), Peter Kurt Glade (CCO of Sunexpress), Mamoun Hmedan (CCO of Wego), Adenike Macaulay (CEO of Wakanow), Tamara Vallois (Head of Communication of Wizz Air), Bertan Aner (CEO of Otelz), Klemen Kete (CCO of Chair Airlines), Klemen Kete (CEO of Carwiz), Declan Hughes (CEO of FlyCruiseStay), Valentine Camusot (General Manager of Rail Europe), Ensar Karabulut (Manager of Turkish Airlines Holidays), Emre Pekesen (VP of Pegasus Airlines), John Hobbs-Hurrell (Head of The Advantage Global Network), Engin Sertoglu (CEO of Caria Holidays), Yann Raoul (CEO of KelBillet), Nabil Elshafaey (CEO of StayTick), Vlad Koriagin (CEO of Baltic Travel Group), Marcello Cicalò (CEO of BluSerena Hotels), Luca Fenzo (CEO of WHL), Marsel Kalemi (CEO of Kalemi Travel) and more.
Check the website to see all of the speakers and sponsors. uzakrota.com/summit23
