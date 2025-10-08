Uzakrota Global 2025: Set to Be the Biggest B2B Travel Networking Event Yet

Uzakrota, will be held on November 28, 2025, committing to the theme of "More; More Brands, More B2B, More Countries"

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uzakrota, one of the world's leading tourism summit brands, announced that the Uzakrota Global 2025 summit will be held on November 28, 2025, committing to the thematic of "More; More Brands, More B2B, More Countries" to deliver a significantly larger and more diverse B2B experience than ever before.The one-day B2B Travel Conference and Networking event, hosted at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus, is scaling up to become a critical meeting point for the global tourism sector.The Global Nexus of Travel BusinessUzakrota Global 2025 is an essential platform for industry professionals, connecting major companies with the brightest minds in the travel sector. The summit is poised to host an anticipated 15,000 tourism professionals, feature 250 exhibitor booths, and include 100 expert speakers.This concentrated, one-day event is designed for high-impact networking, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with decision-makers from a wide range of industry segments:MICE AgenciesOutbound and Inbound AgenciesHotels and AirlinesOnline Travel Agencies (OTAs)Travel Technology Companies and StartupsHospitality Investors and Venture CapitalistsThe event will draw a vast international audience, specifically targeting key markets including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Türkiye, the CIS, and the Balkans."A completely different Uzakrota awaits you in 2025, driven by our theme: 'More; More Brands, More B2B, More Countries'," an event spokesperson stated. "Our focus this year is on maximizing B2B collaboration. By bringing over 15,000 tourism decision-makers from key global regions under one roof for a single, focused day, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for generating business, forging partnerships, and driving the future of travel."

