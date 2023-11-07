The 2023 LIT Commercial Awards has Revealed the Exciting Platinum and Gold Winners for Season 2

2024 LIT Entertainment Awards Call for Entries 2023 LIT Commercial Awards Full Results Announced 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is now delighted to announce the distinguished recipients for the 2023 LIT Commercial Award’s second season, honoring exceptional excellence of audiovisual creativity, encompassing both videos and television productions. Through this competition, LIT not only recognizes the brilliance of on-camera artists and the behind-the-scenes maestros, but also casts a spotlight on the evolution and future potential of the medium. This year, the award saw an overwhelming response, with over hundreds of entries pouring in from more than 25 countries, including United States, Australia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and many more.

Participation of International Brands

The LIT Commercial Awards is a beacon of inspiration, showcasing exemplary entries in the current season, including U.S. Polo Assn., Summercliff, forty-seven communications, VICE Media Benelux, Native Foreign, Beautiful Destinations, Dragon Horse Agency, and many others. In addition, LIT received indirect participations from industry-leading brands such as Bethesda Softworks, World Heavyweight Boxing, Prestige Consumer Healthcare/ Summer's Eve, European Commission department for EU Humanitarian Aid, Brooks Running, Nurofen, Lifepharma / MSJ Group, and several distinguished names, creating exceptional judging processes for the panel of international jurors.

The complete list of LIT winners is available on the LIT Commercial Awards’ official website here: https://litentertainmentawards.com/winner.php.

Grand Jury Panel

In a commitment to uphold impartiality, the LIT Commercial Awards curated an illustrious jury panel, bringing together esteemed professionals from diverse domains. This distinguished panel included exceptional individuals such as Yeon Yoon (United States), Alexia Bregman (United States), Alexia Bregman (United States), Joaquin Lynch Garay (United States), and Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), among other prominent figures.

“It's truly an honor to spotlight the remarkable achievements of our winners. Their work stands as a clear indicator of their capabilities, positioning them as the next torchbearers in the video industry and beyond,” expressed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “This profound display of creativity and innovation further fuels our enthusiasm. As we transition forward into greater grounds, we're thrilled to embark on an exhilarating new chapter with the LIT Entertainment Awards, marking a fresh era in entertainment advertising and marketing excellence.”

Evolving to reflect the dynamic landscape of the industry, IAA is proud to officially introduce the LIT Entertainment Awards, which will be opening its gates for submissions transitioning into 2024. This elevated platform is designed to honor and elevate exceptional feats in entertainment advertising and marketing, with the Early Bird Deadline set on January 19, 2024. Be one of the first to embark on this brand new journey with LIT and be recognized as a forerunner for entertainment mediums.

Introducing LIT Entertainment Awards

The 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards recognizes creative and advertising excellence in the global entertainment industry - from the silver screen to interactive gaming, from television content to wide-encompassing digital entertainments. Formerly known as LIT Commercial Awards, LIT is now undergoing a transition from its previous focus, expanding its scope to celebrate all aspects of entertainment advertising and marketing. The LIT Awards eagerly embraces this evolution to accommodate a broader spectrum of entertainment.

For more information, visit: https://litentertainmentawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.