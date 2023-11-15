Decision Lens software selected for use by Air Force Research Laboratory, Digital Capabilities Directorate

Decision Lens Awards

Decision Lens will allow AFRL to achieve one of its strategic goals, making more analytically rigorous technical, business and operations decisions. ” — Lance DeSpain - Vice President, Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is proud to announce that it has been selected by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Digital Capabilities Directorate (DCD) to serve as a critical component of transforming how it prioritizes investments across its digital capabilities’ portfolio.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President of Air Force at Decision Lens, “The Digital Capabilities Directorate is critical to driving transformation within AFRL. In fact, one of its strategic goals is to make analytically rigorous technical, business and operations decisions. Decision Lens is ideally suited to help them achieve better, faster decisions and to me, it speaks volumes to have such a lean-forward organization integrate us as an important element of their mission.”

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage as the Department of Defense looks to maintain American military superiority. Consumer-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios delivers on this requirement.

The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across the Air Force demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Research Laboratory, Digital Capabilities Directorate

The Digital Capabilities Directorate is the Air Force Research Laboratory's premier organization for digitally transforming how business is conducted throughout the technical directorates and total workforce. The DCD is accelerating the transformation through faster research, better decisions, streamlined transitions, and low-friction business and operations.