Decision Lens software selected for use by National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce that it has been selected by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for the prioritization of key facilities requirements to ensure its $23B dollar budget is spent in a manner most aligned to supporting NNSA’s strategic objectives.

According to Jonathan Allen, Executive Vice President at Decision Lens, “NNSA has the monumental task of maintaining and enhancing the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. Ensuring every dollar spent is critical to achieving its mission. Leveraging Decision Lens to prioritize investments and run scenarios to assess various courses of action will be an important element in the agency’s ongoing efforts to modernize. I am very proud that Decision Lens will play a role in allowing NNSA to meet its mission.”

Across the federal government, the transformation of planning and budgeting has become a national imperative. Agencies are increasingly seeking out commercial off-the-shelf-software which enhance agility, align resources to strategy, and provide better, faster decision making is gaining momentum. Essential to this change is the speed to value cloud-based SaaS software offers to customers.

The selection by NNSA continues a banner year for Decision Lens which is seeing growing interest in its software across the Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)

Established by Congress in 2000, NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. NNSA maintains and enhances the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile; works to reduce the global danger from weapons of mass destruction; provides the U.S. Navy with safe and militarily effective nuclear propulsion; and responds to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad.