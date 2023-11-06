Protect the climate with sustainable gold: Swissgold brings green gold on the blockchain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissgold Crypto AG, based in Switzerland's Crypto Valley, which makes gold bars available and tradeable on the blockchain, is now also issuing Green Gold. This is gold whose origin is fully documented and independently validated. Green Gold is sourced only from mines that adhere to the highest standards of environmental protection, health and safety, and human rights of their workforce.
The gold bars are underlaid under so-called non-fungible tokens (NFT) and are thus available and tradeable on the blockchain. The underlaid bar can be claimed by the holder of the token at any time. The physical gold is stored in Switzerland at philoro, one of the largest gold traders in Europe.
Swissgold NFTs are suitable to invest directly and easily in physical gold. The smallest bar available is 1 gram of gold and currently costs about CHF 60 with the small bar surcharge – depending on the daily gold price. Other bar sizes are available for every budget, from 10 grams to 1 kilogram of gold.
Swissgold tokens are issued on the Ethereum blockchain, which is much more environmentally friendly compared to Bitcoin, and are delivered directly to the buyer's wallet after issuance.
Green Gold is now available on the Swissgold Crypto AG website at https://www.swissgold.io
About Swissgold Crypto AG
Swissgold Crypto AG, based in the Crypto Valley Zug, is a Swiss-regulated financial intermediary and offers easy access to purchase gold in various bar sizes as a non-fungible token (NFT), which is tradable via the blockchain and can be exchanged for the physically backed bar at any time.
