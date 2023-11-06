Cupertino Veterans Memorial Celebrates Veterans on Saturday, November 11, at 11 AM
Francis J. Harvey, former Secretary of the Army, and retired Navy SEAL Thomas Deitz will speakCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cupertino Veterans Memorial (CVM) – America's first memorial to soldiers who fought in Afghanistan – is honored to welcome Francis J. Harvey, former Secretary of the Army, and retired Navy SEAL Commander Thomas Deitz to our Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11, 11:00 AM, at the CVM, located at 10110 Parkwood Drive, Cupertino, CA 95014, inside Cupertino Memorial Park.
The public is invited to attend this free annual event honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders. Free parking is available directly across the street at De Anza College. The Miller Middle School Choir, West Bay Community Band, and Bagpiper Joe Roberts of the Stuart Highlanders will provide the music.
The CVM Foundation and the Cupertino Rotary are strong financial supporters of De Anza College Veterans. Student veterans from De Anza College will participate in the celebration.
The program will include welcoming remarks from Sheila Mohan, Vice Mayor of the City of Cupertino, and Dr. Lloyd Holmes, President of De Anza College, followed by our two distinguished speakers.
1. The Honorable Francis J. Harvey, PhD., former Secretary of the Army under President George W. Bush, will speak on “Reflections on the Medal of Honor.”
2. CDR Thomas Deitz USN, Retired, former Captain of Navy SEAL Team 5 in DESERT STORM, Iraq and Afghanistan, will speak on “Leadership by Example.”
The Cupertino Veterans Memorial was the nation’s first memorial to soldiers in the Afghanistan Conflict and honors all Veterans. It was built with private donations from Cupertino citizens, including students from each of the schools in Cupertino.
The bronze statue in the center of the Memorial depicts Matt Axelson of Cupertino, who was killed in Operation Red Wing. He received the Navy Cross, the nation’s second highest award for Valor. Of the four Navy SEALS on the ground, three were killed, and the Lone Survivor, Marcus Luttrell, was wounded.
Also on the memorial is Matt’s classmate from SEAL School, James Suh, who volunteered to come to the aid of the SEALS on the ground, but who was killed with fifteen other Army soldiers and SEALS when their helicopter was shot down by Taliban insurgents.
Thanks to the efforts of Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), the Cupertino Post Office has been renamed the Matthew G. Axelson Cupertino Post Office.
The Cupertino Veterans Memorial proudly supports these worthy organizations:
• Cupertino Veterans Memorial Maintenance & Improvement Fund: https://cupertinoveteransmemorial.org/
• De Anza College Veterans Services Program - Helping Veterans in their pursuit of Higher Education: http://deanza.edu/veterans/
• The Navy SEAL Foundation - Honoring our Warriors and Assisting their Families: https://www.navysealfoundation.org/
• The Special Operations Warrior Foundation - Educating the Children of Our Fallen Heroes: https://specialops.org/
For more information on the Cupertino Veterans Memorial, please visit www.cupertinoveteransmemorial.org
