CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTIONS and FESTIVAL HONOREES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is proud to announce their Official Selections and Angel Award Honorees for this year’s festival set to run November 9-12

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is a four-day live event which celebrates diverse women’s stories both in film and script format. COAWFF screens outstanding features, short films and documentaries that women have played a substantial role in creating. Submissions have more than doubled in 2023 with entries from all over the world.

FEATURED SELLECTIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL INCLUDE: UNVEILED: JOYCE TENNESON AND THE HEROINE’S JOURNEY by directing team Rebecca Dreyfus, Randy Gebhardt, and David Wright. UNVEILED documents one of America’s most iconic photographers as she pursues her artistic vision over 40 years. COAWFF will be proudly awarding Joyce Tenneson with their annual Female Empowerment Award.

Cathy Tyson’s directorial debut, LILIAN which also stars Tyson and written by Kammy Darweish will screen. This short film about Lilian Bader, the first black woman in the Royal Air Force has garnered Tyson a Best Actress award at the I WILL TELL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. Also, screening will be Darweish’s directorial debut THE CONSEQUENCE which Darweish received a best actor nomination for with his portrayal of Asif at the same festival. Tyson said, “The Consequence was in response to the Alex Jones accusations that the grieving parents of the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012 were crisis actors and a hoax, thus putting their lives in danger from his followers.”

JFK: THE THREE MILES directed by Pam Finn recounts the story of when John F Kennedy visited Ireland in 1963 while he was President of the United States. Kennedy referred to this visit as “the best ‘four days of his life’ “, one of which he spent in Galway City. President Kennedy swept aside protocol and security and shook hands with hundreds of local people and signed autographs. He travelled to Salthill – his entire journey – a total of three miles resonated with a generation. Pam said, “It is a fitting commemoration that a film festival celebrating women is screening a documentary celebrating a President that pioneered reform for women in the workforce. In December 1961, President Kennedy acted decisively in the interest of women, establishing a national Commission on the Status of Women and appointing Eleanor Roosevelt as its chair. The next year, at the urging of the commission, he ordered federal agencies to end sex discrimination in hiring. And in 1963, he signed into law the historic Equal Pay Act, which prohibited “discrimination on account of sex in the payment of wages by employers.”

Other offerings at this year’s City of Angels Women’s Film Festival include HOLLY RAMSAY: THE TALK. Holly Ramsay: The Talk underscores the complexities of being a young woman, offering an unflinchingly honest approach to the uncomfortable conversations regarding sex and consent commonly known as ""the talk"" many of us had when young. This deeply compelling short film is intimately familiar for women everywhere and approaches the sexual harassment epidemic with active conversation and ideas for change, primarily through the male perspective.

PROMISES, a dynamic and compelling film marks Faye Brenner’s directorial debut. Brenner who grew up in the film and entertainment industry as the daughter of 5-time Oscar nominated Production Designer Albert Brenner will have Promises screen at COAWFF. Promises is based on a true story; this is one moment in the life of a young Latina mother of two as she struggles to gain custody of her girls while fighting off addiction and the threat of homelessness.

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival’s OFFICIAL 2023 ANGEL AWARD RECIPIENTS include multi award winning and Golden Globe nominated Penelope Ann Miller (CARLITO’S WAY, THE ARTIST). She is also known for her recent portrayal of ‘Joyce Dahmer’ in Ryan Murphy’s hugely successful miniseries, DAHMER-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for Netflix.

Also receiving an Angel Award for her extraordinary work is UK based multi award winning and Golden Globe nominated actress, Cathy Tyson. Tyson’s breakout role as Simone in MONA LISA earned her multiple nominations including (Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress; Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Bafta nomination for Best Actress). Tyson won a BAFTA last year for her performance as Polly in HELP (Channel 4) in the UK.

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival has recently partnered with Deadline Hollywood as it continues to attract high profile media outlets and sponsors.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership opportunity and feel that Deadline is aligned with our core values and we’re very proud and excited to collaborate. It promises to be a very exciting festival season” says City of Angels Women’s Film Festival founder Lisa K. Crosato

Other Official Sponsors include Shout Studios, Adobe, Coverfly, Final Draft, Apropos Productions UK, Dream Magic Studios, B in the Now and others.

Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala will be held Nov 12th at Bella Blanca Event Center. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite and COAWFF website. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-angels-womens-film-festival-tickets-738471035747 or via www.cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com

https://youtube.com/shorts/TJcOnul67G0?feature