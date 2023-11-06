TapNation Gains €15M Funding, Accelerating its Momentum in the Mobile Gaming Industry
TapNation raises €15M in new funding round to further to diversify their portfolio and bolster its growth strategy
With this fundraising of 15 million euros, we are at a pivotal moment in our journey as a mobile game publisher. ”PARIS, FRANCE, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2019 by Hervé Montoute and Igor Zabukovec, TapNation, the Paris-based mobile gaming publisher, has demonstrated an exemplary growth trajectory swiftly becoming one of the industry's top global players. This momentum is further solidified with a recent €15 million funding round.
A significant factor behind TapNation's success is its innovative technological platform. This platform enables game testing, player behavior analysis, and the identification of the most promising gameplays. Thanks to these capabilities, an astonishing 30 of their games have been ranked among the global top hits, amassing a total of a billion downloads across app stores.
Recently, TapNation diversified its scope by introducing TN Labs, a specialized game development studio. This move is in line with the firm's strategy to broaden its game offerings, particularly towards more hybrid genres.
The company’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. It secured its position among the "Top 20 Worldwide Mobile Game Publishers" and was recognized in the French Tech 120 program, an initiative celebrating French startups with significant global technological potential.
With the commitment and expertise of its fifty-member team, TapNation registered an impressive €45 million in revenue in 2022, marking its third consecutive year of profitability.
This fresh infusion of capital, generously contributed by notable investors such as Re-Sources Capital, Paluel-Marmont Capital, and select banking partners, is anticipated to diversify TapNation's portfolio and bolster its growth strategy. It's also expected to enhance the company's technological edge.
Hervé Montoute, co-founder and leader of Tap Nation, commented, "With this fundraising of 15 million euros, we are at a pivotal moment in our journey as a mobile game publisher. This investment is proof of the faith our partners have in our vision and our ability to innovate. It will enable us to go even further, explore new territories in the mobile gaming industry, and continue to offer exceptional experiences to our players. We are very grateful to our investors for their support, and we are excited to share our passion for mobile games with the world.”
