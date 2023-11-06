Chicago’s Acclaimed Soulful House Music Vocalist Jon Pierce Announces Cold-weather Fundraising Concert “The Love Show”
November 11th Haven Entertainment Center show sends “peace, love, and soul” to benefit God Sent. His last concert went viral due to uncharacteristic violence.
At God Sent, clothing, food, and care packages are distributed to the less fortunate. This concert allows me to share music and help the community.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed soulful house singer Jon Pierce will appear in concert on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6 PM at the Haven Entertainment Center in Chicago. A gift to the House music community, Jon aims to celebrate House music and its fans. Produced in association with Briscoe Entertainment, partial proceeds from the concert will be used to purchase cold-weather gear for God Sent, a charity for the homeless. Jon’s previous Chicago appearance, held in August of 2023, was marred by uncharacteristic violence by the venue’s security staff. “This concert emphasizes the ‘Spirit of love,’” says Pierce, “I acknowledge what occurred at my last concert at City Winery last summer was an anomaly. I want my fans to know that as House Music performers, we emphasize peace, love, and soul. This concert is my birthday gift to the community.”
— Jon Pierce, singer
Tickets to The Love Show are on sale now HERE:
Pierce has been a professional musician and singer since the age of 15. With a background in musical theater, he is a former principal dancer for the Muntu Dance Theater. An international performer signed to GRAMMY® nominated Producer Terry Hunter’s T’s Box Records, he has toured to sold-out crowds in Germany, Japan, and the UK, yet he still finds time to volunteer with God Sent, a charity for the homeless. Pierce explains, “At God Sent, clothing, food, and care packages are distributed to the less fortunate. This concert allows me to share music and help the community.”
The Love Show featuring Jon Pierce
Haven Entertainment Center
932 East 43rd Street Chicago IL 60653
Saturday November 11, 2023
Doors Open@ 6PM| Show Time 7PM
