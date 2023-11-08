YachtWay - MLS Yachting Platform Triumphs with Triple Red Dot Design Awards
Harboring Innovation: YachtWay’s Voyage Towards a New Era in Yachting
Being recognized with the Red Dot Design Awards is a monumental moment for us, signifying our unwavering dedication to innovation and design. This is a tribute to our talented global team.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtWay, the cutting-edge MLS platform for the yachting industry, proudly announces the receipt of three prestigious Red Dot Design Awards, a remarkable achievement in design excellence and technological innovation that rivals top global digital marketplaces.
— Heigo Paartalu
Heigo Paartalu, CEO and co-founder of YachtWay, shares, "Being recognized by the Red Dot Design Awards is monumental for us, signifying our unwavering dedication to innovation and design. This is a tribute to our talented global team whose devotion and effort have shaped our platform. We're thrilled to offer an experience that's setting new benchmarks in the industry for Customers and professionals."
Since its inception, YachtWay has distinguished itself as an industry innovator with a platform renowned for its intuitive design and striking aesthetics, mirroring the visionary spirit of its team.
Red Dot Acclaims YachtWay's Exceptional Design
YachtWay triumphed in the categories: 'Digital Solutions,' 'Interface Design,' and 'Web Design'. YachtWay stands out in the Red Dot Design Awards for its visual appeal, groundbreaking features, and user-centered approach. These accolades position YachtWay as a leader in design and innovation.
Unyielding Data Privacy
"Our steadfast commitment to privacy remains a core pillar of our service," affirms Paartalu. YachtWay is dedicated to preserving customer privacy, ensuring all personal information is securely managed, never shared and never sold, setting a high standard in the digital era.
Fostering a Thriving Yachting Community
YachtWay's value-added services, such as free copywriting for all Dealers in the world and free photo sessions for South Florida Dealers, and plans for national growth, have propelled its popularity. The platform boasts a listing engagement rate triples that of competitors, demonstrating its effective design and relevance in the market. Endorsements from respected industry players like Jeff Brown Yachts, Pardo Yachts, and Tait Yachts confirm YachtWay's adaptability and user-centric development, reinforcing its status as a model for streamlined and accessible yacht trading platforms.
Charting a Bold Future
These awards and YachtWay's rapid progress mark the beginning of an expansive journey. With a robust five-year strategy, YachtWay is on a quest to pioneer industry innovation, charting a course toward new horizons and maintaining its position as a beacon for yacht enthusiasts globally—and as a leader for the next generation of boaters.
About the Red Dot Design Award
Since 1955, the Red Dot Design Award has been recognized internationally as a benchmark for outstanding design. It honors superior innovation and quality, with winners selected by an esteemed panel of experts.
About YachtWay
YachtWay, an MLS platform, has revolutionized the yacht buying experience, seamlessly linking Shipyards, Dealers, and Customers. Celebrated with three Red Dot Design Awards, YachtWay affirms its commitment to providing a marketplace that's as elegant and effective as it is user-friendly.
