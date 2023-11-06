Alliance Background Welcomes Background Screening Expert Curt Schwall as Executive Vice President
Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of background screening solutions welcomes Curt Schwall as Executive VP.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, is delighted to announce the appointment of Curt Schwall as its new Executive Vice President.
With over two decades of experience in the screening industry, Curt Schwall is a globally recognized subject matter expert on all facets of background screening. In his role at Alliance Background, Curt will play a pivotal role in executing the company's long-term strategic plan. His responsibilities will encompass educational training, webinar content, business continuity, operational support, and regulatory compliance. Curt's unique approach combines operational, strategic growth, and compliance expertise, ensuring Alliance Background continues to deliver the highest standards of quality, service, and integrity to its clients and partners.
Curt is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) and holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Eastern Michigan University. He has previously served three terms on the Board of Directors for The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), formerly known as the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Curt's past executive roles include positions with TransUnion, Acxiom, SterlingBackcheck, and Employment Background Investigations, Inc (EBI).
Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and President of Alliance Background, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Curt to our executive management team. Having known and respected Curt for years during our time on the NAPBS/PBSA board, I've witnessed his immense knowledge and passion for the background screening industry. I'm confident that he will be a valuable asset to our company and clients. Curt's insights and leadership are integral to our ambitious agenda for 2024 and beyond."
Curt Schwall also shared his excitement, saying, "I'm incredibly fortunate and excited to join Alliance Background. The company's commitment to service excellence, combined with industry-leading quality and turnaround times, is well established. We look forward to bringing new and innovative program management tools to our clients in 2024 and beyond."
About Alliance Background, LLC:
As a leader in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a comprehensive suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background focuses on delivering customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of each organization. The company prides itself on providing enterprise-level solutions with a personalized touch.
Brittany Bollinger Boyle
Alliance Background LLC
+1 727-287-5690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn