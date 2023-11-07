PharmStars’ Fall 2023 Startup Showcase Event Underway
11 digital health startups that completed the PharmStars accelerator program will present to and meet with pharma firmsBOSTON, MA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is pleased to announce that its fifth startup Showcase Event will take place starting November 7, 2023. The Showcase is the culmination of the Fall 2023 10-week accelerator program. At the Showcase, each digital health startup in the cohort makes a formal presentation to and meets individually with PharmStars’ pharma members. The theme of the Fall 2023 program is “digital innovations in therapeutic delivery: supply chain to the patient interface.”
PharmStars focuses on bridging the "pharma-startup gap.” Its mission is to assist biopharma and digital health startups in overcoming cultural and other barriers to partnership, leading to greater success and faster adoption of digital innovation to improve patient outcomes. PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, PharmaU, teaches participating startups how to engage with pharma as clients and partners. PharmaStars’ pharma members receive priority access to these startups.
PharmStars' founder and CEO Naomi Fried says, “I am delighted with the progress the startups in our fifth cohort have made in defining their pharma value propositions. We know they can now effectively engage with our members and any biopharma company in the world.”
The startups recognize the challenges of working with pharma and the benefit from participating in PharmStars. Said one startup CEO, "Working with pharma can often be a complex and monumental task. PharmaU provided us with the knowledge and tools we need to fully understand the key levers that will propel our work with pharma stakeholders."
During the three-day Showcase, the digital health startups and pharma members will meet privately to discuss potential partnership opportunities. “We have more than 60 one-on-one meetings scheduled between our startups and our participating pharma members,” says Fried.
The startups are eager for the Showcase and the chance to speak with the pharma members. Said the CEO of another startup, “We’re thrilled about the Showcase because it’s where we get to apply everything we’ve learned in the PharmaU program. It’s also our first chance to pitch our newly developed pharma value proposition to potential pharma clients. We hope it will pave the way for exciting new collaborations.”
The identities of the digital health startups that participated in the accelerator will remain confidential until the conclusion of the media blackout period, which ends in December. At that time, the identities of startups in PharmStars’ Fall 2023 cohort be publicly revealed.
Planning is underway for PharmStars' 2024 Spring and Fall programs. Further details on timing and themes will be forthcoming. PharmStars is also now accepting new pharma and biotech members for 2024. Information about future cohorts and pharma membership can be found on the PharmStars website, www.PharmStars.com.
About PharmStars
PharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com.
PharmStars
www.PharmStars.com
+1 617-333-8723
info@pharmstars.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn