Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant X2

CASE#: 23B1007552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/04/23 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Colley Hollow Road, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Trevor Augustinowicz

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Colley Hollow Road in the Town of Rockingham (Windham County), Vermont, reporting a trespassing family member refusing to leave.

Vermont State Police responded and located 33-year-old Trevor Augustinowicz in the residence's bedroom. Further investigation revealed that Augustinowicz had two active in-state warrants for aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to complete work crew. Augustinowicz was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Augustinowicz was later issued a criminal citation and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the above warrants. Augustinowicz is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1230 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

