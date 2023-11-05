Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,015 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant X2

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1007552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                     

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/23 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Colley Hollow Road, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Augustinowicz                                         

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Colley Hollow Road in the Town of Rockingham (Windham County), Vermont, reporting a trespassing family member refusing to leave.  

 

Vermont State Police responded and located 33-year-old Trevor Augustinowicz in the residence's bedroom. Further investigation revealed that Augustinowicz had two active in-state warrants for aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to complete work crew. Augustinowicz was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Augustinowicz was later issued a criminal citation and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the above warrants. Augustinowicz is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1230 hours. 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more