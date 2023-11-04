Northwest Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager in Northwest, D.C.

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 11:37 p.m., Third District officers responded to the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street, Northwest, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second juvenile male victim was located in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest, conscious and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Niko Estep, of Southeast, DC.

