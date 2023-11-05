Kidnapping in Cass County

November 4, 2023

Cass County, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Cass County Sheriff's Office as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

On 11-4-23 at approx. 5:10 PM the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male that had been kidnapped. The caller was a flagged down on the roadside by the victim just south of Interstate 80 exit 51 (Marne exit). The victim stated that he had been kidnapped in Lincoln Nebraska and was being forced to drive to Chicago by a man with a gun. The suspect is described as black, well trimmed hair, short stubble beard, 5’10 approx. 160 lbs late 20’s – 30’s, black t-shirt and blue jeans. The suspect had the victim exit at the 51 exit of interstate 80 where he then pulled a gun on another vehicle driving by and entered the second vehicle at gun point. That vehicle was described as a Silver Chevy 2 door pickup operated by an older white male subject with a beard. The vehicle then went eastbound on interstate 80.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance if a family member from the surrounding area has not returned home. At this point the identity of the subject in the Chevy pickup is unknown. Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with multiple law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

