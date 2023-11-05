The 5th Smart Factory & Automation Technology Fair, SMATEC 2023, Opens on November 8 at the Suwon Convention Center
Tape-cutting ceremony at the SMATEC 2022 opening ceremony | Photo courtesy of SMATEC Executive Office
A scene from the Smart Factory Conference of SMATEC 2019 | Photo courtesy of SMATEC Executive Office
"Ensuring the Future Competitiveness of Korean Manufacturing Industry"SUWON, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th edition of the 'Smart Factory & Automation Technology Fair' (SMATEC 2023), under the theme "The Power of Advanced Manufacturing Technology for the Future," is set to take place from November 8 to 10, spanning a three-day schedule at the Suwon Convention Center in Gyeonggi Province.
SMATEC 2023, which marks its fifth year, will feature 180 companies related to smart factory construction and manufacturing automation, occupying 350 booths. The event aims to address challenges in the production and manufacturing sector and introduce products, technology, and solutions to adapt to future changes.
Comprising three specialized sections: the Factory Automation Fair, Smart Factory Solution Fair, and Automation Facility Fair, SMATEC 2023 will showcase a range of products and manufacturing engineering software driving automation in the production sector, including motion control and components, factory automation systems, control measurement and testing equipment, industrial robots, and 3D printing. Additionally, various process technologies and products necessary for the manufacturing industry, such as logistics systems, hydraulic technology, welding, and finishing equipment, will be presented.
Aside from the latest solution exhibitions for smart factory construction, SMATEC 2023 offers additional events. These include the "Industry-specific Customized Smart Factory Construction Consulting Session," designed to guide businesses interested in smart factory adoption and construction. Expert consultants specializing in various industries, including machinery and equipment, metal processing, automotive components and transportation, semiconductors, electrical equipment, electronic components, chemicals, rubber and plastics, food, textile products, medical precision equipment, and more, will offer one-on-one consultations.
The executive office has also supported global market expansion for businesses supplying smart factory construction and manufacturing automation technology at each SMATEC event. This year, an online export consultation session will be held with participation from export-oriented companies in factory automation, smart factory solutions, and automation equipment, as well as buyers from countries like China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and more.
The online export consultation session will occur within the SMATEC 2023 venue at the Suwon Convention Center, facilitating one-on-one consultations between Korean smart factory supply companies and foreign buyers. Interested international buyers can apply for participation in the online export consultation session through the SMATEC 2023 online business meeting executive office or via email.
The "SMATEC 2023 International Conference" stands as the biggest event of the exhibition. Over the three days of the event, the SMATEC 2023 Organizing Committee will host the 'SMATEC 2023 Conference,' which consists of three conferences: SMATEC 2023 International Conference, the 4th Smart Manufacturing Engineering Conference, and the 3rd Industry 4.0 and Industrial Digital Transformation (IDX) Conference. Experts and scholars in smart factory construction from domestic and international arenas will deliver 32 presentations during these conferences. In addition to these events, SMATEC 2023 participating companies will conduct seminars on various topics at the exhibition.
The executive office stated, "SMATEC 2023 is the largest smart manufacturing and automation solution exhibition in Gyeonggi Province's southern region, hosted in Suwon, a hub for the IT, electrical, and electronics industries. We hope to showcase Korea's smart factory construction supply technology, which ranks fourth globally in the manufacturing industry's competitiveness. We aim to provide an opportunity to share the future trends in manufacturing automation with Korean companies, securing an abundant technical capability."
