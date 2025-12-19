WHE 2025 concludes as a rising global hydrogen networking hub with 25,000+ visitors over four days

A view of World Hydrogen Expo 2025 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 on Thursday, December 4 Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, delivers a welcome address at the WHE 2025 opening ceremony on Thursday, December 4 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 Global media journalists from five countries pose for a group photo with companies selected for the “H2 MEET Global Media Pick” Awards A scene from the WHE 2025 talk concert A scene from the WHE 2025 Conference

* Served as a venue for policy exchange across the full hydrogen industry cycle, bolstering Korea’s push toward hydrogen-economy leadership

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizing committee of World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (WHE 2025), co-chaired by Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, and Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, announced that WHE 2025 successfully concluded after four days at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, welcoming more than 25,000 visitors from December 4 to 7.Held under the theme “Hydrogen Pioneers: Innovate, Unite, and Accelerate,” WHE 2025 was staged as an integrated global event combining Korea’s largest hydrogen-focused exhibition, H2 MEET, with an international conference. By linking exhibition showcases, policy and technology conferences, and structured global networking programs, WHE 2025 strengthened its role as a world-class platform spanning the entire hydrogen industry value chain.WHE 2025 brought together leading Korean corporations, including Hyundai Motor Group, HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE, Kolon Industries, and Bumhan Fuel Cell, alongside a broad range of mid-sized companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and startups. Participants unveiled advanced technologies across hydrogen production, electrolysis, storage, transport, fuel cells, and green hydrogen solutions.Global industry leaders such as 3M, Emerson, Linde, Henkel (Loctite), TÜV SÜD, and Air Liquide also operated large-scale booths, presenting their hydrogen technologies and expanding opportunities for technical exchange and partnership-building between Korean and overseas companies.The WHE 2025 conference program was organized into three interconnected tracks covering policy, technology, and market outlook. In the Leadership & Market Insight sessions, speakers including Deok-yeol Park, Director General for Hydrogen Economy Policy, and Seong-hwan Cho, President of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), shared policy directions for clean hydrogen and international standardization strategies. Representatives from hydrogen-importing and exporting countries discussed pathways to accelerate clean hydrogen adoption and deepen cross-border cooperation.The Hydrogen Deep Dive sessions addressed key topics, including the global hydrogen market outlook, clean ammonia and hydrogen transport technologies, international standardization frameworks, and demand creation strategies. The Country Day program featured Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, each presenting national hydrogen strategies, regulatory systems, certification approaches, and supply-chain collaboration cases.During the event, the 8th General Assembly of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance (GHIAA) was held, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation. GHIAA membership expanded from 26 to 31 countries with the approval of Vietnam, India, Peru, Malaysia, and South Africa as new members. Discussions focused on strengthening information exchange among members and enhancing GHIAA’s international activities.The H2 Innovation Award ceremony was held on December 4 and was attended by approximately 200 domestic and international stakeholders. Awards were presented to BTE for its hydrogen fuel-cell generator “GEN100,” APGREEN for its distributed low-power hydrogen production system, ENERGYN for its high-pressure bellows hydrogen compressor, and VINSSEN for its 100 kW marine hydrogen fuel cell. The ceremony reaffirmed industry-wide commitment to cooperation and technological advancement.International media outlets, including H2 Energy News (UK), H2 Mobile (France), SolarQuarter (India), and RenewablesNow (Bulgaria), served as official partners, supporting the global promotion of participating companies. Overseas reporters selected “Global Media Pick” companies across the hydrogen value chain, highlighting both major corporations and promising SMEs with international growth potential.The H2 Business Partnership Fair, co-hosted with KOTRA, served as a practical networking platform, hosting 277 business consultations involving 39 overseas buyers from 10 countries and 84 Korean hydrogen companies and local governments. The program resulted in one contract and five MOUs, demonstrating tangible business outcomes.On the exhibition floor, Hyundai Motor Group’s displays of next-generation hydrogen mobility solutions, including hydrogen buses and trams, attracted significant attention. A three-day test-drive program for “The all-new NEXO” received a strong public response. Hyundai Motor Group also operated a Hydrogen Academy lecture program, in partnership with Hydrogen Council members Linde and Air Liquide, to enhance visitors’ understanding of hydrogen technologies and business models.Weekend programs featuring science and technology creators, broadcasters, and authors further engaged the public, delivering accessible discussions on hydrogen’s role in building a sustainable future.“World Hydrogen Expo has steadily evolved alongside the growth of Korea’s hydrogen industry since it began in 2020 under the title ‘H2 MEET,’” said Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the WHE Organizing Committee. “This year’s integrated exhibition and conference created a practical global cooperation platform where companies and government officials from multiple countries could engage in meaningful exchange.”He added that the event reaffirmed Korea’s potential as a leading hydrogen economy while solidifying WHE’s position as a core platform across the hydrogen value chain.The organizing committee announced that WHE 2026, scheduled for November next year, will return on a larger scale with deeper content, strengthening links among technology, policy, and business to further advance its role as a world-leading hydrogen industry platform.World Hydrogen Expo (WHE) is one of the world’s leading hydrogen industry events, bringing together global companies, policymakers, and experts to showcase cutting-edge technologies and foster international cooperation. Integrating the International Hydrogen Conference with the H2 MEET exhibition, WHE covers the whole hydrogen value chain from production and storage to transport and utilization, positioning itself as a global hub for hydrogen innovation and collaboration.

