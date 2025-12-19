HD Hyundai Infracore Wins 'Best Pick' at WHE 2025 Best Product Media Award

HD Hyundai Infracore booth selected as Best Pick at the WHE 2025 Best Product Media Award Hyundai Motor Group’s mobile hydrogen refueling station selected as Excellent Pick at the WHE 2025 Best Product Media Award

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HD Hyundai Infracore has been awarded the top honor, “Best Pick,” at the WHE 2025 Best Product Media Award for its hydrogen engines HX12 and HX22, the World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (WHE 2025) Organizing Committee announced on Wednesday.The award was jointly organized by the WHE 2025 Organizing Committee, co-chaired by Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, and Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, together with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association, chaired by Dae-yeol Choi.The Best Product Media Award was determined through on-site evaluations conducted by reporters affiliated with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association, who visited WHE 2025, held from December 4 to 7 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Journalists reviewed all exhibited hydrogen-related products and technologies in person and selected award recipients through voting based on audience response, market potential, and technological innovation.Following this process, HD Hyundai Infracore’s hydrogen engines HX12 and HX22 were selected as the Best Pick of WHE 2025. Excellent Pick awards were presented to Hyundai Motor Group’s Mobile Hydrogen Refueling Station, APGreen’s Distributed Low-Power Hydrogen Production System (APG-Series), and KMCP’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion Boat (EL-KUS).Among the award-winning technologies, HD Hyundai Infracore’s HX12 is an 11-liter hydrogen engine designed for vehicle and power-generation applications. Having received recognition for the second consecutive year, the HX12 has demonstrated both efficiency and platform versatility, with the company targeting mass production beginning next year.The HX22, unveiled publicly for the first time at WHE 2025, drew particular attention as the world’s largest 22-liter hydrogen engine. Featuring a V-type 12-cylinder configuration, the HX22 delivers a maximum output of 600 kW (816 horsepower) and a continuous output of 477 kW (649 horsepower), sufficient to cover the annual electricity demand of approximately 200 households. Media evaluators cited its large-capacity scalability and applicability across multiple hydrogen-powered platforms as key strengths.Hyundai Motor Group’s Mobile Hydrogen Refueling Station, which received an Excellent Pick award, integrates hydrogen compressors, storage vessels, cooling systems, and dispensers into a truck-mounted or trailer-based platform. Supporting 700-bar high-pressure refueling, the station addresses spatial constraints. It enables early deployment in regions lacking fixed refueling infrastructure, while also functioning as a complementary solution at urban gas and LPG stations to ease peak-hour congestion.APGreen’s Distributed Low-Power Hydrogen Production System (APG-Series) was recognized for its container-integrated design based on catalytic partial oxidation (C-POX). The system produces hydrogen from LNG or biogas. It generates electricity via an integrated fuel cell, producing up to 20 kilograms of hydrogen and 300 kWh of electricity per day without external hydrogen supply or process water.KMCP’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion Boat (EL-KUS) also earned an Excellent Pick award. The vessel combines a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell with a 100 kW battery, delivering a total output of 180 kW, a top speed of 20 knots, and a cruising range of up to 60 kilometers. Designed to refuel at existing hydrogen stations using a 700-bar hydrogen tank, EL-KUS integrates autonomous navigation capabilities and automotive-grade mass-production technologies to enhance reliability and maintainability.“WHE 2025 introduced a wide range of cutting-edge technologies from the global hydrogen industry and received strong attention from both industry and media,” said Nam-hoon Kang, Co-Chair of the WHE 2025 Organizing Committee. “We hope the Best Product Media Award helps innovative technologies gain broader recognition and spread more rapidly across the market. The organizing committee will continue expanding global partnerships and technical exchanges to support the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem.”World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (WHE 2025) concluded after four days with participation from 279 companies and institutions across 26 countries, attracting approximately 25,000 visitors. In addition to the exhibition, the event hosted international conferences, the H2 Business Partnership Fair, and hydrogen-themed talk programs, reinforcing WHE’s role as a leading global platform for hydrogen technology, policy exchange, and industry collaboration.

