MTI Sponsored Salute to Our Heroes Luncheon at the National Ability Center
PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Ability Center honored our nation’s service members and celebrated the services the organization provides to the military community by hosting their annual Salute to Our Heroes luncheon. Monterey Technologies, Inc. was a key sponsor for the event.
Jared Ocana, Adam Woodmansee, BG Doug Cherry, USA (ret), CSM Bill Thetford, USA (ret), COL Peter Walton, USA (ret), MAJ Brian Jeffery, USAR, Dr. Erica Barhorst-Cates Stacey Holscher, Connor DePry
The keynote speaker was Command Sergeant Major Bill Thetford, US Army (retired), a 35-year Army veteran with multiple tours within the special operations community. He is a veteran of the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, and ran the Mogadishu Mile which was depicted in the famous book and movie “Black Hawk Down.” He is an awardee of the Silver Star (the Army’s third highest decoration for combat valor), as well as multiple other combat and service awards.
The Salute to Our Heroes luncheon is one of five extraordinary fundraising events hosted by the National Ability Center. Each event ignites a spark of positive change in those with disabilities. Participants in the luncheon become an integral part of a movement that empowers individuals with disabilities to discover their highest potential through recreation and educational programming.
The National Ability Center offers a variety of programs designed to offer lifelong skills and training ensuring that those with developmental disabilities have the opportunity to independently explore their ways into adulthood. The funds raised at the The Salute to Our Heroes luncheon went directly to their Military & Veterans program.
Based in Park City, Utah, with staff supporting clients throughout the U.S, Monterey Technologies, Inc. (MTI) is a human-centered analysis, design, and ergonomics firm that believes technology should be developed to serve the needs of the human user. MTI’s goal is to develop systems that allow human users to be decision makers rather than human data integrators. Current clients include the military, defense contractors, and the commercial sector. Visit www.montereytechnologies.com to learn more.
