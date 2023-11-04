Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, November 4 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock.

They exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral ties, normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensuring peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus region as a whole.

The German Foreign Minister pointed out that her country supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, signing of a peace treaty, and the Brussels format supported by the European Union in this regard. She noted that Germany is ready to help to eliminate the humanitarian landmine problem faced by Azerbaijan.

The head of state recalled his visit to Germany this March and his meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the trip.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan supports regional cooperation between the countries of the South Caucasus, and noted that cooperation between these three countries has not been possible until now as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

The head of state stressed that Armenia has carried out the transportation of weapons and military personnel to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the last three years. President Ilham Aliyev described Nikol Pashinyan's congratulation of the puppet regime established and supported by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan on September 2, and the holding of so-called elections by the puppet regime, which has already dissolved itself, on September 9, as provocative steps that served to aggravate the situation in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that as a result of local anti-terror measures Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty and that the country supports the normalization of relations with Armenia, signing of a peace treaty, and the regional peace agenda.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

