Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,430 in the last 365 days.

Eastern District appeals court clerk announces election results for Appellate Judicial Commission lawyer member


4 November 2023


ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, clerk’s office conducted an election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on November 4, 2023. Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and two attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the court’s office located in the historic Old Post Office Building in downtown St. Louis. 


This year’s election was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception for those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and newly admitted lawyers to The Missouri Bar. 


The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the state’s intermediate appellate court and the Supreme Court. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election, listed in order in which nominating petitions were filed, are as follows:


 Jenifer Hardester   mm  787 votes 
 David Wasinger   573 votes
 Chris Graville   640 votes
 Carl Ward   236 votes
 Robert Ramsey (write-in)       1 vote 

A majority of votes cast is needed to win. Pursuant to Rule 10.15, the clerk’s office will conduct a run-off election between Jennifer Hardester and Chris Graville on December 9, 2023. Electronic balloting for the run-off election will begin in mid-November 2023. The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Thomas Neill, expires December 31, 2023. 


The Eastern District of Missouri consists of the following counties and the city of St. Louis: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.


Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


You just read:

Eastern District appeals court clerk announces election results for Appellate Judicial Commission lawyer member

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more