Eastern District appeals court clerk announces election results for Appellate Judicial Commission lawyer member





4 November 2023





ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, clerk’s office conducted an election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on November 4, 2023. Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and two attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the court’s office located in the historic Old Post Office Building in downtown St. Louis.





This year’s election was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception for those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and newly admitted lawyers to The Missouri Bar.





The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the state’s intermediate appellate court and the Supreme Court. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election, listed in order in which nominating petitions were filed, are as follows:





Jenifer Hardester mm 787 votes David Wasinger 573 votes Chris Graville 640 votes Carl Ward 236 votes Robert Ramsey (write-in) 1 vote



A majority of votes cast is needed to win. Pursuant to Rule 10.15, the clerk’s office will conduct a run-off election between Jennifer Hardester and Chris Graville on December 9, 2023. Electronic balloting for the run-off election will begin in mid-November 2023. The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Thomas Neill, expires December 31, 2023.





The Eastern District of Missouri consists of the following counties and the city of St. Louis: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



