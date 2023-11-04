St. Albans Barracks // Pursuit with stolen vehicle // Arrest on multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006476

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Mattuchio

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 4th 2023 at 1018 Hours

TOWN: Swanton

ACCUSED: Robert Eley

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

VICTIM: Ian Foucher

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 4th 2023 at 1018 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received notice of a stolen vehicle travelling in the town of Swanton. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the town of Burlington the evening prior and was located in the town of Swanton. Upon their arrival, Troopers located the vehicle in question parked in the Swanton Plaza parking lot. The vehicle then fled the scene and travelled along Interstate 89 southbound away from the town of Swanton. While travelling along Interstate 89 southbound the vehicle was spiked by an Officer with the Swanton Police Department utilizing a tire deflation device. The vehicle then exited Interstate 89 southbound by way of Exit 20 and continued to flee southbound along Main Street in the town of St. Albans. At this time, the vehicle rammed a marked Vermont State Police cruiser causing disabling damage and injuring the Trooper operating the cruiser. The vehicle then continued to flee through the St. Albans City area, where it ultimately crashed into a parked truck on Fairfield Street near the intersection with Lincoln Avenue. The operator was then taken into custody without further incident following the crash. The operator was identified as Robert Eley and the passenger at the time of the incident as Kevin Miller. Ultimately, Eley was ordered to be held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Center pending his arraignment for the following charges: Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Grandy Larceny, and Attempting to Elude. The Vermont State Police were assisted during the incident by the Swanton Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriffs Department, the St. Albans Fire Department, and AmCare Rescue Service.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 6th 2023 at 1300 Hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Attached