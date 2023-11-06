TAP Innovations Secures #1 Spot on the LSU 100 for Second Consecutive Year, Celebrating Rapid Growth and Tiger Pride

TAP Innovations wins LSU 100 2023 TAP Innovations

Being recognized by my alma mater for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor.” — John Ragsdale, CEO of TAP Innovations

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Innovations, a Dallas-based leader in automating manual paperwork and reducing spreadsheet reliance for businesses, has proudly claimed the number one spot on the LSU 100 list for the second year in a row growing over 400% over the last 3 years. The LSU 100 is an esteemed annual ranking showcasing the fastest-growing businesses worldwide that are owned or led by LSU graduates.

LSU unveiled the 2023 ranking, solidifying TAP Innovations’ standing as a formidable player in the global business landscape. The company’s founder and CEO, John Ragsdale, is an LSU alumnus who earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the esteemed university in 1994.

Attendee Highlights

• 2 Super Bowl Rings New England's Patriot Kevin Faulk (An LSU graduate in 1998) was in attendance as the MC and helped make it a rockin' event!

• CEO of TAP John Ragsdale sang the iconic "Hotel California" with the outstanding Three 37 band!

• It was also wonderful for TAP to mingle with Staci Ragsdale, Dr Jamar and Christina Melton, Michael and Shelley Whittington, Holt Ragsdale, Harrison Ragsdale, Scott Rogillio at the celebration!

The LSU 100 is a competitive program that celebrates the growth and success of businesses led by LSU graduates. To be considered, companies must apply each year, with the ROARING20 list highlighting the top 20 revenue-generating businesses. The rankings for both the LSU 100 and ROARING20 lists were revealed at an exclusive gala on Friday, October 20, 2023.

“Being recognized by my alma mater for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said John Ragsdale, CEO of TAP Innovations. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at TAP Innovations. We are committed to helping businesses streamline their operations and drive efficiency, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating and growing.”

EisnerAmper serves as the official accounting firm partner for the program, while b1BANK is a gold-level corporate sponsor. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry & Distinctive Gifts sponsors the honoree awards, Gatorworks sponsors the LSU100 website, and the Tiger Athletic Foundation partners with LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems. The LSU Alumni Association supports the gala as the entertainment and digital media sponsor.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, the program has recognized and celebrated the achievements of LSU graduates and their businesses, fostering a sense of pride and community among alumni.

About TAP Innovations

TAP Innovations, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is at the forefront of business process automation. Founded by John Ragsdale, an LSU alumnus, the company provides innovative solutions to help businesses eliminate manual efforts and spreadsheets or MESSs, embrace digital transformation, and achieve operational excellence. With a commitment to efficiency and innovation, TAP Innovations is a driving force in the tech industry and continues to contribute significantly to the growth and success of businesses worldwide.

