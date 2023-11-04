Submit Release
Suspect Arrested in a Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in the 2100 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:12 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin McDowell, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Friday, November 3, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District located and arrested DaJohn Blunt of Northwest, DC, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Blunt was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

