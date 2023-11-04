Submit Release
Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks at MASBO Fall Conference (10/30/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett spoke Thursday at the Minnesota Association of School Business Officers (MASBO) Fall Conference in Brooklyn Park. The audience included about 350 school business, finance, human resources and operations leaders from across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

