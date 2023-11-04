Submit Release
Gunman Sought After Shooting at MPD Officers

(Washington, DC) – Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, November 3, 2023, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:33 p.m., three members of the Seventh District responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, for a report of sounds of gunshots. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect fired several shots at them. Three officers returned fire. The suspect fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

The suspect was captured by a nearby public safety camera and can be seen in the below photographs:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

