SECNAV Del Toro Selects New Chief Information Officer

The SAIM and DON CIO is the Principal Staff Assistant to the Secretary of the Navy on information technology, digital modernization, cybersecurity and data management. Rathbun assumed responsibilities as the DON CIO, Oct. 29.

“Jane’s leadership, technical acumen, and personal character stood out amongst a very competitive field of candidates and represent the best of our ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting among our one Navy-Marine Corps team,” said Secretary Del Toro. “She is the right person to drive our efforts to implement the Department of Defense Digital Modernization Strategy and enable our ability to leverage data for decision advantage.”

Over the last two years, an empowered CIO office, modeled after industry best practices to drive innovation and sustain the Department’s warfighting competitive advantage, has worked to modernize infrastructure, innovate and deploy new capabilities, and defend naval information, regardless of where it resides. For example, the DON CIO has spearheaded several DOD priorities, such as improving business processes through Operation Cattle Drive, an institutional framework to reduce the number and variability of systems and applications, which lowers cost and reduces cyber risk; creating solutions to address “Fix My Computer” challenges, such as the implementation of Flank Speed Managed Devices, improving network resiliency and overall user experience; and improving data maneuverability through the adoption of zero trust principles and next generation technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, a key priority aligned with the Biden Administration’s recent Executive Order.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the DON as the SAIM and CIO,” said Rathbun. “I take seriously our mission to build a modern, agile, and adaptive naval information environment that can be leveraged anytime and anywhere to meet the challenges during all phases of competition, crisis, and conflict. I look forward to working with the CNO and Commandant to achieving the operational and business outcomes articulated in the NAVPLAN and Force Design 2030.”

Rathbun has been serving as the Acting Department of the Navy DON CIO since March 2023 and previously served as the Deputy Secretary of the Navy for Information and Chief Technology Officer.