FlutterPads - A New Membership-based Platform for Extended Stay Property Listings and Rentals is Officially Launched

FlutterPads - Affordable and Flexible Extended Stay Rentals

This innovative property tech startup introduces a revolutionary business model unlike any other in the industry: A company that is backed by real world assets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlutterPads, a revolutionary startup that is focused on high quality extended stay property listings and rentals, is hitting the ground running in their first test market of Los Angeles. The startup has emerged as a timely and essential solution amidst converging crises – housing affordability, economic black hole, and a pervasive cultural shift away from the goal of home ownership to freedom and experience driven lifestyles. FlutterPads is a membership-based platform for high quality extended stay property listings and rentals with a game changing mission: to provide affordable, flexible term, fully furnished accommodations in prime metropolitan locations without breaking the bank as vacation rentals do, or imprisoning a renter with restrictive and punitive long-term leases.

“FlutterPads has risen out of necessity and demand, and we are poised to dominate this vast and utterly under-served market with our real world capabilities and experience that our competitors do not have” said Daniel Ameer, CEO and Co-founder of FlutterPads. “Millions of people travel each day for ordinary reasons that have very little to do with vacationing. They travel for work, school, medical treatment, family needs, testing out the quality of life in a city before making a permanent move, etc. For this enormous rental market segment throughout the country, housing options have been limited to either ultra expensive vacation rentals or fear inducing inflexible long-term leases with penalties and hefty deposits. FlutterPads concept has arrived in the market as a permanent solution for this vast segment of our population whose numbers have been exploding in the post-Covid world.” he added.

Born from a residential property Design & Construction company in Los Angeles, FlutterPads’ business model stands apart from competitors in the marketplace by leaps and bounds. It is a vertically integrated startup, encompassing technology, construction management, property maintenance, guest servicing, and real estate brokerage, whereas all industry competitors are simply built around an online booking platform.

This hybrid model of a Technology company that is backed by its own real estate assets, makes FlutterPads an uniquely scalable, sustainable, and value fortified enterprise. Simultaneously, the physical presence of FlutterPads branded properties in the cities where they plan to operate will establish a gold standard for all rental property hosts on their platform to follow. With an initial real estate portfolio valued at over $11 million and annualized gross revenue of over $700k within 18 months of operations in Los Angeles alone, FlutterPads plans to expand to 25 select metros nationwide within the next five years and is seeking to raise funding from investors for the first time since its inception to fuel its growth.

For more information, please visit www.flutterpads.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for FlutterPads at soniaawanpr@gmail.com