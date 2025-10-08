Guarding the Future of Chips: Fasoo at SEMICON West 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, showcased how semiconductor manufacturers can keep CAD and production data under persistent file-level protection at SEMICON West 2025, held October 7–9, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the Cybersecurity Forum Coffee Break, Fasoo demonstrated how a data-centric approach strengthens supplier collaboration while reducing the risk of IP theft, insider threats, and third-party exposure.

“Semiconductor collaboration spans multiple design tools, suppliers, and geographies, and every file shared can become a long-term vulnerability if protections don’t travel with it,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “Fasoo embeds security at the file level, empowering manufacturers to innovate with confidence while retaining full control across their supply chains.”

At SEMICON West, Fasoo went beyond traditional perimeter defenses and demonstrated how its advanced data security solution and secure collaboration platform deliver end-to-end protection and governed collaboration throughout the design-to-production lifecycle.

Key Takeaways from SEMICON West 2025:

• Advanced CAD Security: Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) applies persistent encryption and dynamic access controls to CAD files, production data, and process documents from creation through global collaboration without disrupting PLM or CAD workflows.

• Supply Chain Security: Wrapsody eCo provides a secure, governed workspace with granular permission settings, real-time access revocation, and comprehensive file activity logs that track who opened, edited, or shared each document. This ensures organizations maintain visibility over sensitive files even after they leave internal systems.

Fasoo’s participation at SEMICON West 2025 underscored the growing significance of securing sensitive design and production data in an increasingly complex supply chain.

By engaging directly with industry leaders, partners, and customers at the event, Fasoo reinforced its commitment to helping semiconductor manufacturers strike the right balance between fast global collaboration and uncompromising data protection.

To explore how leading semiconductor companies are strengthening their collaboration and protecting IP, visit https://en.fasoo.com/case-studies/securing-semiconductor-collaboration-and-preventing-screen-based-data-leaks/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

