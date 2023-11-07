CTL and Cameyo Partner to Provide Seamless Access to All Apps - Including Windows Apps - on ChromeOS Devices

CTL Bundles ChromeOS Devices with Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery to Simplify Adoption of ChromeOS for Better Security, Manageability, Cost, and User Experience

Bundling our enterprise ChromeOS devices with Cameyo Virtual App Delivery gives orgs of all sizes the ability to provide their people with seamless access to everything they need to be productive.” — Erik Stromquist, CEO at CTL

CARY, N.C., USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTL, a leading manufacturer of ChromeOS solutions, and Cameyo have announced a collaboration to provide a ChromeOS device bundle that gives organizations seamless access to all of their apps - including Windows apps - on CTL’s award-winning ChromeOS devices.

With this announcement, CTL will bundle Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) licenses with their enterprise-class devices, enabling organizations to provide their employees with a native application experience on CTL’s ChromeOS devices while eliminating the need for costly and complex virtual desktops.

Each CTL & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS includes:

- One of CTL’s ChromeOS Enterprise devices, which include a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade perpetual license (see list of qualifying devices below)

- One Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) annual license

“Businesses are increasingly moving to ChromeOS because of the security, cost, and manageability benefits, and most of those organizations still need to provide their people with access to business-critical apps, including legacy Windows apps,” said Erik Stromquist, CEO at CTL. “Bundling our enterprise ChromeOS devices with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Cameyo Virtual App Delivery licenses gives organizations of all sizes the ability to provide their people with seamless access to everything they need to be productive. And because Cameyo eliminates the need for virtual desktops, employees don’t have to shift between ChromeOS and a Windows virtual desktop - they simply get access to all their Windows apps on ChromeOS.”

With this bundle, CTL is providing a complete solution that enables businesses to easily adopt managed ChromeOS devices that have seamless access to all of their apps - including Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal web apps - as progressive web apps (PWAs) directly from their CTL ChromeOS devices via Cameyo.

“As of July 2023, 53% of businesses* surveyed stated they currently have ChromeOS deployed in some capacity within their organization,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Many of these organizations do not have ChromeOS deployed enterprise-wide, though, primarily because they still have many people who need access to Windows apps. Cameyo, which has been working with Google for years to deliver Windows apps to ChromeOS devices, is now integrated into ChromeOS. As a result, organizations now have more endpoint options than ever before.”

*Research Brief: Sprawl: The Not-so-hidden Enemy of IT Efficiency, Enterprise Strategy Group, July 2023

The CTL & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS is available today, and provides organizations with the following benefits: :

- Seamless User Experience - Instead of virtual desktop environments that force users to log in to a separate virtual Windows experience just so they can access their apps, the integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo provides simple, unified access to all of an organization’s apps for a better end-user experience.

- Reduction in Total Cost of Ownership - Enterprise Strategy Group’s (ESG) recent Economic Validation study found that ChromeOS and Cameyo provide a 54%* reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to virtual desktops. *(Economic Validation: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of ChromeOS and Cameyo, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), May 2023)

- Increased Security - While many remote access technologies like VDI and DaaS expose firewall and server ports to the open internet, which increases the attack surface, ChromeOS and Cameyo’s Zero Trust security models remove those risks by locking down firewall and server ports and eliminating the need for VPNs. This keeps apps and devices isolated from network resources so that users only access the apps and data they need.

- Eliminating the Complexity of Virtual Desktops - This bundle enables organizations to eliminate the infrastructure and licensing complexity of delivering full virtual desktops to their users, all while maintaining access to their apps.

- Stress-Free Support - Both CTL and Cameyo provide organizations of all sizes with speedy, easy-to-access support across all devices and services.

“CTL has been a leading provider of ChromeOS solutions to businesses across all industries for over 20 years, and they have a stellar reputation for their industry-specific innovations, their device quality, and their support,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Cameyo. “This partnership and bundle makes it extremely easy for organizations to simply select the right ChromeOS devices for their people and get everything they need to immediately give their people access to everything they need to do their jobs.”

Availability

The CTL & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS is available today through select resellers and distributors. CTL devices eligible for this bundle include:

- CTL Chromebox Enterprise CBx3

- CTL Chromebox Enterprise CBx3-7

- CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX14E

- CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX14EX

- CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX14EXT

To learn more, visit the CTL & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS page here.

About Cameyo

Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform provides an ultra-secure, simple, and cost-effective solution that enables you to deliver all your apps – legacy Windows, Linux, internal web, and SaaS – to any device while eliminating legacy virtual desktops and VPNs. Unlike traditional VDI and DaaS solutions, Cameyo is a cloud-native virtualization solution that delivers any application to any device without delivering the Windows OS. Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) solution dramatically reduces cost & complexity while increasing security and providing a more seamless user experience. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of October 2023, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. OTL Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe.In 2022 and 2023, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

