ChromeOS Enables Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo

CARY, N.C., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cameyo has announced that its integration with ChromeOS now enables ChromeOS to provide Virtual App Delivery (VAD) services to organizations worldwide. The introduction of ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo gives organizations the ability to eliminate costly and insecure virtual desktops while still maintaining access to all of their applications. ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo helps organizations deliver any application - from SaaS to legacy apps - over the web, without the need for specific devices or virtual desktops to access them. Together, ChromeOS and Cameyo help organizations simplify application delivery, reduce their total cost of ownership by 54%* compared to virtual desktops, improve security, and deliver a better user experience.

*(Economic Validation: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of ChromeOS and Cameyo, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), May 2023)

“While many organizations previously relied on virtual desktop solutions like VDI and DaaS to deliver their legacy software to end users, many are struggling with the significant overhead caused by delivering full virtual desktops,” said Naveen Viswanatha, Head of Product, ChromeOS Solutions at Google. “In today’s cloud-first world, users just need simple & secure access to their apps in a seamless way that optimizes their productivity. That’s where ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo comes in.”

“We’re ushering in a new era of computing that enables people to simply & securely access all of the apps they need to be productive without the cost, complexity, and security issues of virtual desktops,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Cameyo. “With the integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo, enterprises can eliminate the desktop and adopt modern, cloud-first computing while maintaining seamless access to all their apps.”

“Secure, cloud-first operating systems and Virtual App Delivery (VAD) have become key enablers of an enterprise’s digital operations and talent strategies. Combining Cameyo’s VAD solution with ChromeOS devices results in a win-win scenario for both end users and IT. End users get seamless and productive work experiences from anywhere, and IT gets a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution that requires fewer IT resources to deploy and manage.” – Shannon Kalvar, Research Director, Virtual Client Computing at IDC (Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Cloud-First Operating Systems with Virtual App Delivery, IDC, May 2023).

Simplifying App Delivery

This integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo enables organizations to easily bring all of their apps - including Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal web apps - to the web, regardless of which cloud or on-prem data center they are hosted on. This enables them to eliminate the infrastructure and licensing complexity of delivering full virtual desktops to their users, all while maintaining seamless access to their apps.

“Deploying apps with ChromeOS and Cameyo is remarkably simple. Session management, load balancing, failover, etc. – it’s all handled by Cameyo, so all we had to focus on was the apps we wanted to publish. It was very easy to get set up, and ongoing management is a breeze – especially when compared to traditional virtual desktop approaches,” said Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace at Fortune 500 manufacturer Sanmina.

Reducing Total Cost of Ownership by 54% Compared to Virtual Desktops

Many organizations that previously relied on traditional virtual desktop technologies like VDI and DaaS have discovered that those technologies have cost, complexity, and security issues when attempting to deploy them at scale. After speaking with organizations that made the switch from traditional virtual desktops to Virtual App Delivery with ChromeOS and Cameyo, analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) released a recent Economic Validation study* that found ChromeOS and Cameyo provide a 54% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to virtual desktops.

That 54% reduction in TCO takes into consideration the following:

- 82% Reduction in Hardware Costs - ESG confirmed the combination of savings related to ChromeOS IT costs and Cameyo infrastructure costs can save businesses 82% in total hardware costs.

- 75% Reduction in Licensing Costs - ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo provides access to applications on a per-named-user basis, helping companies reduce their licensing and application costs by enabling each user to access their apps on any device, without needing a license for each device.

- 53% Reduction in Operational Costs - ESG research found that ChromeOS and Cameyo deliver a 53% reduction in operational costs by eliminating many of the tasks typically required to operate a virtual desktop, such as configuring applications for each desktop, provisioning, patching, and updating those devices.

*(Economic Validation: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of ChromeOS and Cameyo, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), May 2023)

“We realized that moving to ChromeOS devices would provide us with a more productive and cost-effective device strategy, so we decided to make the switch,” said Dan Morley, Head of IT Infrastructure and Service at Village Hotels. “But we would not have been able to make the switch to ChromeOS without maintaining access to all the apps our people need, so the integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo was key. And the combined cost savings of ChromeOS and Cameyo are impossible to ignore.”

“Traditional VDI solutions can be difficult and costly to configure, implement, and maintain, especially for organizations that have built their EUC strategy to take advantage of the benefits of ChromeOS,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “This integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo provides a great experience for both IT and the end users while combining the economic impact of both solutions to deliver even greater TCO and accelerated time to value.”

Read the full announcement at: https://cameyo.com/news/chromeos-virtual-app-delivery

About Cameyo

Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform provides an ultra-secure, simple, and cost-effective solution that enables all apps – legacy Windows, Linux, internal web, and SaaS – to be delivered to any device while eliminating legacy virtual desktops and VPNs. Unlike traditional VDI and DaaS solutions, Cameyo is a cloud-native virtualization solution that delivers any application to any device without delivering the Windows OS. Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) solution dramatically reduces cost & complexity while increasing security and providing a more seamless user experience. Learn more: cameyo.com.