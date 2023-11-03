CheeseButta® Partners with Trillium Employment Services, Pioneering Accessibility and Inclusion in the Workforce

CheeseButta® Gourmet Melts & Bites Michael Paul, CEO & Owner at CheeseButta® Trillium Employment Services

CheeseButta® and Trillium Employment Services will work collaboratively to identify suitable positions that align with the strengths of program participants.

CheeseButta® is thrilled to forge this partnership with Trillium Employment Services, furthering their mission to promote inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities.” — Michael Paul

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheeseButta®, a leading gourmet food company renowned for its gourmet cheese melts & bites, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Trillium Employment Services, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment opportunities. This collaboration seeks to drive a paradigm shift in the workforce by fostering a culture of diversity and promoting equal opportunities.

For over two decades, Trillium Employment Services has been at the forefront of championing inclusivity in employment for individuals with disabilities. Through their comprehensive job training programs, they equip participants with essential skills and forge partnerships with businesses that prioritize diversity. The alliance with CheeseButta® exemplifies the shared commitment of both organizations towards social responsibility and creating a positive impact on society.

By joining forces with Trillium Employment Services, CheeseButta® acknowledges the immense talent and untapped potential that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce. This partnership represents a joint vision to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, paving the way for a brighter future where everyone, regardless of ability, can thrive professionally.

CheeseButta® and Trillium Employment Services will work collaboratively to identify suitable positions within the organization that align with the strengths and abilities of program participants. These positions span across packaging, quality control, and customer service roles. Through the provision of employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, CheeseButta® not only cultivates a diverse and equitable workplace, but also gains access to a talented workforce that brings unique perspectives and innovative ideas.

Moreover, CheeseButta® will actively support Trillium Employment Services through various fundraising initiatives, augmenting their capacity to expand reach and amplify their impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.

"CheeseButta® is thrilled to forge this partnership with Trillium Employment Services, furthering their mission to promote inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities," says Michael Paul, CEO of CheeseButta®. "We strongly believe in providing equal opportunities for all individuals to showcase their talents, and we are excited to serve as a platform for them to do so. Together, we aspire to inspire other businesses to foster more inclusive work environments."

The partnership between CheeseButta® and Trillium Employment Services signifies a significant stride towards dismantling employment barriers and cultivating a society that champions inclusion. Through collaborative efforts, both organizations aim to effect long-lasting change within the workforce, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Michael Paul

CEO & Founder

CheeseButta®

Email: michael@cheesebutta.com

Phone: (360) 363-0216

About CheeseButta®:

CheeseButta® is a leading gourmet food company specializing in the creation of delectable cheese melts and bites. Renowned for its use of premium ingredients and innovative flavors, CheeseButta® has emerged as a preferred brand among cheese enthusiasts worldwide.

About Trillium Employment Services:

Trillium Employment Services is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment opportunities. Through their job training programs and strategic employer connections, Trillium Employment Services strives to create an inclusive workforce that celebrates diversity.

CheeseBall Bites Snack Attack Delivers Amazing New Cheese Flavors | CheeseButta™