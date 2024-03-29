CheeseButta Bites into Snacking Supremacy with Launch at Rosauers Supermarkets

Smoked Bacon Gouda CheeseBall Bites - Charcuterie Collection Michael Paul, CEO & Owner at CheeseButta® Rosauers Supermarkets

CheeseButta, the beloved creator of gourmet cheeses, is excited to launch their revolutionary CheeseBall Bites at Rosauers Supermarkets in Wa & Or.

We are thrilled to be launching our CheeseBall Bites at Rosauers Supermarkets” — Michael Paul - Owner/Founder

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheeseButta, the beloved creator of gourmet cheeses, is churning a wave of excitement with the launch of their revolutionary CheeseBall Bites at Rosauers Supermarkets in Washington and Oregon. These bite-sized wonders elevate snacking to a whole new level, offering a convenient and irresistible way to indulge in CheeseButta's signature flavors.

CheeseButta has long been a cheese connoisseur's dream come true by creating a snacking revolution with CheeseBall Bites. Crafted with high-quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations, has captured hearts (and taste buds) nationwide. Now, they've taken their expertise and passion a delicious step further with CheeseBall Bites. These pre-portioned, perfectly formed treats are ideal for on-the-go snacking, after-school pick-me-ups, or anytime a cheesy craving strikes.

The CheeseBall Bites come in a delightful trio, ensuring there's a flavor to tantalize every palate: Be sure to check out all 11 varieties.

• Roasted Garlic CheeseBall Bites: A creamy cheddar cheese base infused with the slow-roasted goodness of garlic for a rich and savory experience that lingers on the tongue.

• Smoked Bacon Gouda CheeseBall Bites: Indulge in decadence with this perfect marriage of creamy gouda cheese studded with smoky bacon crumbles. This flavor profile offers a complex and satisfying dance for your taste buds.

• Pepperoni Mozzarella CheeseBall Bites: It's like a pizza party in every bite! Juicy pepperoni and melty mozzarella cheese come together in perfect harmony, delivering a taste that will have you reaching for more.

Convenience Meets Culinary Craftsmanship

CheeseButta understands that convenience shouldn't compromise quality. Their CheeseBall Bites are packaged in a resealable packaging, ensuring freshness while making portion control a breeze. They're perfect for sharing with friends and family, or savoring solo. The grab-and-go format caters to busy lifestyles, allowing you to enjoy a gourmet cheese experience without the hassle.

A Perfect Partnership with a Legacy Brand Rosauers Supermarkets

CheeseButta couldn't have asked for a better partner to launch CheeseBall Bites than Rosauers Supermarkets. A beloved Pacific Northwest institution, Rosauers boasts a rich history dating back to 1934. It all began when J. Merton Rosauer, fresh out of school, bought a little grocery store on the corner of Sprague and Lee Streets in Spokane, Washington. Since then, Rosauers has grown into a trusted name, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and a strong focus on sourcing local products. This commitment perfectly aligns with CheeseButta's dedication to using high-quality ingredients and crafting innovative flavors. Together, CheeseButta and Rosauers are bringing Oregonians a delicious and convenient snacking experience they can trust.

“We are thrilled to be launching our CheeseBall Bites at Rosauers Supermarkets,” says Michael Paul, CEO of CheeseButta. “Rosauers' longstanding commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes them the ideal partner for this exciting new product. We are confident that Oregonians will love the convenience and deliciousness of CheeseBall Bites.”

A Bite of the Future

CheeseButta isn't stopping here! They're constantly innovating and exploring new flavor combinations to keep cheese lovers excited. Stay tuned for future announcements about potential new CheeseBall Bites flavors and exciting product developments.

Availability and Pricing

CheeseButta's CheeseBall Bites are now available at all Rosauers Supermarkets throughout Washington and Oregon. Find them in the deli aisle, ready to elevate your snacking experience!

About CheeseButta

CheeseButta is a leading creator of gourmet cheeses. Founded in 2021, the company is dedicated to crafting unique and delicious cheese experiences using high-quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations. CheeseButta's products are enjoyed by cheese lovers across the country and are quickly becoming a staple in kitchens and pantries everywhere. To learn more about CheeseButta and their wide range of products, please visit their website at https://cheesebutta.com.

About Rosauers Supermarkets

Rosauers Supermarkets is a family-owned and operated grocery chain with a rich history of serving Oregonians. Founded in 1934 by Mert Rosauer, the company has remained true to its founding principles: providing the highest quality products, the largest selection, cleanest stores, and the friendliest, most professional service. Their commitment to value both employees and customers continues to guide the company towards a very successful future. We at Rosauers are confident Mert Rosauer would be proud of the legacy he founded so many years ago. Welcome to Rosauers!