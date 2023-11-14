CheeseButta Delivers New Cheese Board Selections

Honey Habanero Jack with Dried Pineapples, Mango’s and Macadamia Nuts Creamy Cheddar Blend with Dried Blueberries, Cherries and Roasted Pecans Michael Paul, CEO & Founder of CheeseButta®

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheeseButta, a leading purveyor of artisanal cheeses, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new cheese board selections, bringing an unparalleled culinary experience to cheese enthusiasts around the world.

Crafted with passion and expertise, CheeseButta's new cheeseball bites cheese board selections showcase an array of meticulously curated cheeses, carefully chosen to cater to diverse palates. From rich and creamy cheddar blend to spicy honey habanero jack. Each selection promises to elevate any gathering or occasion.

Featuring a selection of locally sourced cheese blends, CheeseButta's cheese boards offer a range of flavors that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning cheese connoisseurs. The offerings include classics such as Creamy Cheddar Blend with Blueberries, Cherries & Pecans and Honey Habanero Jack with Pineapple, Mango and Macadamia nuts.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new cheese board selections to cheese lovers across the globe," said Michael Paul, the Chief Culinary Officer and founder at CheeseButta. "At CheeseButta, we believe that cheese is not just a food, but a work of art. Each cheese board is crafted and locally sourced, ensuring a balance of flavors and textures that celebrates the essence of cheese."

Creamy Cheddar Blend with Dried Blueberries, Cherries and Roasted Pecans. Our Creamy Cheddar Blend is paired with Dried Blueberries, Cherries, and Roasted Pecans to create a true cheese board. It is the ideal accompaniment to any occasion, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your gatherings and celebrations. Whether enjoyed on its own, paired with a glass of fine wine, or incorporated into your favorite recipes, this exquisite blend is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Honey Habanero Jack with Dried Pineapples, Mango’s and Macadamia Nuts. The creamy and smooth Habanero Jack cheese serves as the perfect canvas to showcase the harmonious combination of tropical sweetness and fiery heat. The dried pineapples and mangoes provide bursts of fruity goodness that balance the spiciness of the habanero, while the macadamia nuts add a delightful crunch and nutty undertones to every bite.

CheeseButta is dedicated to providing the highest quality cheeses, sourced from reputable producers who share their commitment to excellence. Their dedicated team of experts meticulously hand-selects each cheese, ensuring only the finest products make it to the customer's table.

To embrace the convenience of modern life, CheeseButta offers a hassle-free delivery service, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite cheese boards from the comfort of their own homes. Customers can simply place an order through CheeseButta's user-friendly online platform, and their carefully curated cheese board will be promptly delivered to their doorstep, packaged with care to preserve its freshness.

For those seeking an extraordinary culinary experience or looking for the perfect gift for a cheese lover, CheeseButta's new cheese board selections are an ideal choice. We believe that Food Unites Us and our new Cheese Board Selections are meant to bring families together.

About CheeseButta®:

CheeseButta® is a leading gourmet food company specializing in the creation of delectable cheese melts and bites. Renowned for its use of premium ingredients and innovative flavors, CheeseButta® has emerged as a preferred brand among cheese enthusiasts worldwide.

