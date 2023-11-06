JET RECORDS JOIN FORCES WITH ORCHARD DISTRIBUTION
Gospel Label Jet Records Partners With Global Distribution Company The Orchard/360MusicWorX
This is paramount for Jet to partner with such a major company in the music and entertainment industry.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet Records North-East, an American gospel music-focused record label founded in 1983, are proud to announce a distribution deal with The Orchard/360MusicWorX. “This is paramount for Jet to partner with such a major company in the music and entertainment industry.” says Steve Cooper President of JRNE. This partnership comes at an opportune time for the label as their premiere artist, “The Group Fire'', continue to make headway in the Gospel industry. The quartet has already amassed several Stellar Award nominations, national radio airplay, and seem to be on the brink of global success amidst their label’s exciting distribution partnership. JRNE’s first offering under the new venture will feature “The Group Fire’s” first Christmas release entitled “The Gift”, available everywhere on November 3rd.
Jet Records was founded and is owned by Bishop T. Cooper. The label is committed to the development of artists that are passionate about kingdom building. With the assistance of Songwriter & Producer Steve Cooper, Jet has remained relevant with great gospel music. As a result of discovering talented artists with a desire to spread the message of God through song, Jet Records North-East continues to hone in on talent and assist in perfecting praise.
About The Orchard:
The Orchard, now in its 25th year, is a full-service music distribution company operating in more than 45 cities worldwide. The Orchard's comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, sync and brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration and more. The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry. For further information, visit www.theorchard.com.
About 360MusicWorX:
360MusicWorX is a record label, distribution company, music supervision and composition company located in Nashville, TN headed up by Paul Wright III, a Thirty-year music executive veteran, Emmy Award-winning composer, producer a 7x Grammy nominee, 5x Emmy nominee, as well as a Dove and Stellar Award winner and nominee. With over 30 years of experience. 360 is the home and digital distributor through The Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Joe Pace, Phil King, Lamar Campbell, and many more, as well as film/tv clients that include VH1, Hulu, and commercial ad clients that include Nationwide Insurance, Sling TV, Ebay, Popeys and others. 360MusicWorX was launched with the desire to give films and TV clients musical oversight and compositional creativity and our music indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.
