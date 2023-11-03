Operation Lone Star Protects America’s National Security

TEXAS, November 3 - November 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 481,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 36,000 criminal arrests, with more than 32,700 felony charges reported. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 434 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 22,300 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 17, 800 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 6,600 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,100 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

WATCH: Governor Abbott: Biden Failing American National Security At Border

Yesterday, Governor Abbott and Oklahoma Governor Stitt joined Fox News’ Neil Cavuto live from Tel Aviv during their trip to Israel. During the interview, Governor Abbott discussed the threat of President Biden’s open border policies on American national security.

“This past year, 2.4 million people were apprehended coming across the border illegally,” said Governor Abbott. “As you know, Neil, that includes the highest number ever of people who are on the terrorist watchlist. We’re extraordinarily concerned about terrorists in our country. The top job of the commander-in-chief is national security. Joe Biden is failing at national security because he’s not keeping potential terrorists out of our country.”

Biden Administration Ordered To Stop Cutting Texas' Razor Wire Along Border

This week, Governor Abbott celebrated a federal judge ordering the Biden Administration to stop cutting Texas' razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border. Governor Abbott called the order a win for Texas and a win for Texas' historic border security mission.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez: Biden Open Border Makes America Vulnerable To Terrorists

Last night, DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News where he responded to concerns about elevated threats of terror attacks in the United States stemming from the vulnerability of the Biden Administration’s open border policies. Lt. Olivarez argued that Americans would be unaware of the elevated threat of terrorists crossing into the United States from Mexico if it weren’t for Operation Lone Star.

“We know for a fact there has been an elevated threat for the past three years because of an unsecure border,” said Lt. Olivarez. “If it wasn’t for [Texas] showing these images, the American people would not know the threats that are taking place—especially when you take into account the number of suspected terrorists that have been encountered at the border.”

WATCH: DPS Trooper Discovers Six Illegal Immigrants During Val Verde County Traffic Stop

A DPS trooper discovered six illegal immigrants inside a small SUV during a traffic stop in Val Verde County. As the trooper approached the vehicle, he first noticed a female trying to hide in the rear of the vehicle before discovering the rest. The driver, also an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was charged with smuggling of persons. All six illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

WATCH: Human Smuggler Leads DPS On Halloween High-Speed Pursuit In Webb County

On Halloween, five illegal immigrants were apprehended after a high-speed pursuit in Webb County. The driver eventually drove toward the Rio Grande River and bailed out. The driver and several illegal immigrants attempted to swim back toward Mexico. With assistance from Border Patrol, all five illegal immigrants were apprehended. The driver was also arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

WATCH: Fox San Antonio Joins DPS Brush Team Lieutenant For Ride Along In Maverick County

Fox San Antonio Reporter Yami Virgin joined DPS Lieutenant Noe Fernandez for a ride along with the DPS Brush Team in Maverick County. During the ride along, Lt. Fernandez highlighted the work his team does to curb smuggling activity at night or save the lives of migrants who may get lost in the treacherous Texas terrain or may be harmed by a smuggler trying to squeeze extra cash from them.

“My family migrated from Mexico as well, so I understand the opportunities that we possess here in the U.S., and they want it—but we also need to ensure that there’s safety and security here in Texas,” said Lt. Fernandez. “I love the job. The people I come in contact with—from our community in the cities and the counties that we work with—they’re appreciative of it. So, it means a lot for us to know and understand that they appreciate the work that we do for them.”

Texas National Guard Soldiers Hold The Line With Riot Shields

Over the last month, Texas National Guard soldiers modified tactics as they guarded sections of the Rio Grande River. Soldiers quickly responded to large groups of migrants attempting to cross illegally into Texas by using riot shields to form a wall and block high-traffic crossing areas.

“We stand at the concertina wire and deter them,” said Spc. Celso Eunzalan with Lima Company in Task Force Eagle. “So far, we have deterred them from crossing onto our soil, about 25 meters from here. We have some riot shields, and we were able to deter.”

Texas National Guard Soldiers Discover Tools Used To Breach Border Barrier

Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star Brush Teams interdicted three immigrants who crossed illegally into Texas. The three males were turned over to law enforcement officers. Nearby, soldiers also discovered a cache of tools and equipment used to breach concertina wire and other obstacles. The cache of equipment was turned over to law enforcement.

WATCH: Texas Military Department Provides Additional Manpower Along Border

The Texas Military Department continues to protect Texans and Americans by providing additional manpower and using drones to detect transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border.

"I believe we're making a profound difference in working with our law enforcement partners, but then also helping them take criminals off our streets that could pose a threat to the local population," said Alpha Company Task Force East 1st Lt. Stephen Landrum. "Law enforcement partners do a great job, but they're also spread very thin and I believe our presence here helps them out a lot. It gives them manpower and resources that they wouldn't otherwise have."