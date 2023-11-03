FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program to End in Eastern Kentucky in Jan. 2024

Frankfort, Ky.– Eighteen months after a major disaster was declared for Eastern Kentucky due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides last summer, FEMA’s temporary housing program is scheduled to end for survivors Friday, January 29, 2024.

To date, 129 households have been licensed into temporary housing in Eastern Kentucky. Of that number, 77 households have found permanent housing with the help of this program. Temporary housing has been available in the following counties: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike.

Kentuckians participating in this program have been informed via mail that this program is concluding. They will also receive a hand-delivered letter 90 days before the program ends. The letter will state that the Direct Temporary Housing program will end on January 29, 2024. Survivors will have until then to move to alternate housing.

While this FEMA program is scheduled to end, help is still available. Homeowners and renters getting temporary housing assistance from FEMA still have options. Survivors in temporary housing are strongly encouraged to contact their Disaster Case Manager for help. They may also reach out to voluntary agencies and long-term recovery groups in their area for assistance finding suitable housing before the June deadline.

For more information, survivors are encouraged to contact their disaster case manager or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

This housing program helps fill the need for short-term housing allowing survivors time to identify permanent housing solutions. Survivors work directly with Disaster Case Managers to assess their housing needs and help them build a permanent housing plan.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the floods, visitfema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4(@femaregion4)/Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.