CALIFORNIA LAUNCHES FIRST STATE-FUNDED GUARANTEED INCOME PILOT PROGRAMS

Published: Nov 03, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California has launched two state-funded Guaranteed Income Pilot Programs to help former foster youth. The two pilots will provide 150 recipients $1,000 in Ventura County and 150 recipients $1,200 per month in San Francisco.

SACRAMENTO – California just launched the first two state-funded Guaranteed Income Pilot Programs – focused on former foster youth. These pilots, through the Department of Social Services, will provide unconditional, individual, regular cash payments intended to disrupt poverty, advance equity, and support the basic needs of recipients.

“Guaranteed income programs help level the playing field and will give these former foster youth the support and resources they need to pursue their California dream,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.



PILOT PROGRAM DETAILS The State awarded the City and County of San Francisco $3,439,090 to provide 150 former foster youth with $1,200 per month for 18 months.

The State awarded Ventura County Human Services Agency $1,538,758 to provide 150 former foster youth with $1,000 per month for 18 months. Recipients will also receive benefits counseling to evaluate the impact of guaranteed income payments on their eligibility for various public benefits.