Award Winners Recognized at 2023 Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) will recognize the accomplishments of apprentices, employers, training providers and other apprenticeship and trade stakeholders tonight at the 2023 Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner. The event will be held at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina and host more than 400 people.

"Skilled tradespeople play a key role in Saskatchewan's growth," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "They deserve to be celebrated for their meaningful contributions to our province's apprenticeship and trade certification system. Congratulations to everyone being honoured tonight."

Thirty journeypersons who achieved the highest mark on their trade's certification exams between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, are receiving the Outstanding New Journeyperson award. Additional awards issued by the SATCC include the Outstanding Instructor and Employer awards, and the Apprenticeship Lifetime Achievement Award. Industry partners, including training providers, industry associations, employers and unions, also issue their own scholarships and awards recognizing the achievements of apprentices and journeypersons.

The Gabriel Dumont Institute (GDI) is one of the training providers issuing an industry award at tonight's event and is also the Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner's Event Partner. GDI is one of more than 30 organizations sponsoring tonight's event.

"The GDI Perseverance Award celebrates one Métis apprentice whose self-determination and accomplishments exemplify the true meaning of Métis resilience," GDI Training and Employment Director Audrey Hestand said. "The Institute is proud to be a part of the growing number of Indigenous apprentices and journeypersons in this province; it is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment to the success of our people."

"On behalf of the SATCC and the Commission Board of Directors, congratulations to this year's award winners," SATCC Board Chair Jeff Sweet said. "Your skills and knowledge keep the water flowing, the buildings standing and the lights on. The hard work and dedication to excellence demonstrated by skilled tradespeople are an essential part of Saskatchewan's past and future success."

