Premio Adds New Line of Open Frame Monitors to its Portfolio of Industrial Grade Touch Panel Displays

Premio's newest line of open frame touchscreen monitors are designed with versatility and integration ease in mind.

Premio's newest line of open frame touchscreen monitors are designed with versatility and integration ease in mind.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing and industrial display technology, announced today that the company has released the FIO Series, its line of open-frame touch monitors. Designed with versatility and integration ease in mind, the plug-and-play FIO Series serves as a competitively priced industrial alternative to Elo open-frame touchscreens.

With mainstream display sizes ranging from 15" to 27", the FIO Series maintains a slim profile up to ~40mm (1.5") in depth, ensuring seamless mounting integration into various environments without compromising display quality. Each size is equipped with TFT-LCD and LED backlight technology, minimizing power consumption, and making it an eco-friendly choice for ultimate longevity.

"We are proud to introduce the FIO Series, our industrial open-frame touchscreen monitors that are designed to seamlessly integrate into various HMI systems that connect to industrial 4.0 infrastructure,” said Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director for Premio. “With a slim industrial-grade design, durable front IP65 panel, and long lifespan, the FIO Series offers reliability and quality operation for demanding industries including automation, manufacturing, digital signage, retail, healthcare, and gaming.”

The FIO Series offers a 10-point PCAP touchscreen for seamless interactive functionality, enhancing user experience and versatility. The monitors also provide a wide viewing angle suitable in both portrait and landscape modes for superior readability and clarity even in the most difficult lighting conditions. FIO monitors come with an intuitive on-screen display function that empowers users to fine tune their visual experience. With the OSD function, users can customize brightness, color temperature, contrast ratio, and more to achieve stunning visuals tailored to their specific needs. System integrators can further customize through flexible mounting options in VESA, rear, and panel mounting for seamless setup installation.

The FIO Series brings hardened industrial-grade reliability for environmental resilience. Featuring 7H tempered glass, the monitors are built to resist scratches to maintain exceptional clarity and visual appeal over time. With a front IP65 rating, the FIO Series is tailored to keep moisture and dust out and ensure optimal performance in the harshest conditions.

“Industrial-grade touch monitors and rugged edge computers work in tandem for industry 4.0 automation, enabling a range of applications that display mission-critical information, edge computing processes, and wireless data telemetry,” Seetoo added. “Premio’s FIO Series meets a growing demand for display technologies in the age of IIoT and edge-native processing that are engineered for ultimate durability and harsh environments.”

Carrying UL, FCC, and CE certifications, the FIO Series adheres to industry standards for industrial-grade quality. Boasting up to 50,000 hours of MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) and backed by a standard 3-year warranty, the FIO Series ensures peace of mind and long-term reliability that minimizes downtime.

To learn more about the FIO Series and how it can empower your solution, please visit our FIO page, or contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.