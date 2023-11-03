Submit Release
Health officials urge people not to eat WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit pouches

Nov. 3, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. 

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood-lead test.

There is no safe level of lead and children are most at risk for negative health effects from exposure to lead, such as decreased IQ. This is why health officials are encouraging parents to check for this product and not consume it.

The investigation into this product is ongoing. More information, including the product recall announcement, can be found on the FDA’s website.

Media inquiries:
Amy Barrett
MDH Communications
651-201-4993
amy.barrett@state.mn.us

