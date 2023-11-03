DNR enforcement actions, published 11/2/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Johnson County

Collin Kelting

Develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for land application procedures, including equipment inspections, employee training, and notification procedures and submit for approval; immediately implement the SOP upon approval; ensure that all future handling, transferring, and land application of manure is done in accordance with law; and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

City of Mitchellville

Retain at all times an operator-in-charge of the wastewater treatment plant who has a Grade III wastewater treatment certification; retain at all times an operator-in-charge of the distribution system who has a Grade II water distribution system certification; and continue to retain an operator-in-charge of the drinking water treatment plant who has a Grade II water treatment plant certification.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.