Air quality permits under review, published 11/2/2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Scott County

Continental Cement Company, LLC (CCC) – 301 E Front Street, Buffalo, IA

Project No. 23-200

CCC operates a Portland Cement Plant. This project is to amend Construction Permit Nos. 78-A-221-S6 (Stone Transfer House, EP 0203-0), 78-A-232-S3 (Coal Mill, EP 0667-0), 80-A-013-S3 (Finish Mill Holding Bin, EP 0811-0), and 21-A-134-S1 (Cement Storage Dome, EP 27006-0) to correct the stack characteristics and update the control device monitoring requirements. Public comment period ends on Dec. 1.

